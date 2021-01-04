The Tahlequah City Council approved a resolution adopting the 2040 Comprehensive Plan during a Jan. 4 meeting.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the plan was first initiated in 2016 and that it was a guidance document.
"It is intended to be updated as needed on a regular basis," said Tannehill. "The Planning Commission reviewed the document over the last five months and they recommend a few changes."
The Planning Commission recommendations included an update of the trails map, pedestrian system map, including language, and land use descriptions.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers said the plan has been a long time coming.
"I appreciate Taylor for getting over the hump. I appreciate Crafton Tull for being patient, receptive, and very helpful," said Highers. "I appreciate our community for coming out and being supportive and putting input into this plan, and I think it's going to be a great frame of work."
Officials updated the public on both task force teams and COVID-19.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the Crisis Task Force team continues to meet on the first and third Monday of each month.
"It was reported that the hospitals are being hit hard. While they have adequate PPE, bed space availability is a growing concern," said Long.
"The hospitals are requesting prayer for our health care workers as they deal with both victories and losses."
Additionally, Long said the Cherokee County court offices are at limited access.
All business is done at the doors on the second and third floors.
"The county purchased a chemical machine that is at the Community Building. It's open to the public for use and distribution," said Long.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood reported there were 248 new COVID-19 cases in three days, and two new deaths.
Ward 1 Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, reflected on the number of cases from Dec. 30.
"Active cases on Dec. 30 were 547 in the city and showing 733 active cases in the county," said Ratliff. "Roll out of phase 1 of vaccination program and now moving into phase 2. Roughly 55-65 percent of the folk who have that option available to them are opting to take the vaccine."
The Tahlequah Marketplace, through Northeastern State University's Business and Technology program and the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, was discussed during the latest ERTF meeting.
"Same as always: wear a mask, keep your distance, and wash your hands," said Ratliff.
Police Chief Nate King's request of two grants were approved by the board.
A 2020 Justice Assistance Grant in the amount of $4,976 would be utilized for body cameras. Bullet Proof Vest 2020 Grant was in the amount of $5,699.
"Our annual Bullet Proof Vest grant is a reimbursement grant in which they cover half the costs. We basically get our vests for half price once we're reimbursed," said King.
