The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians in Oklahoma Council during a May 6 meeting approved the creation of the UKB Health Board.
At the Enrollment Committee’s April 21 meeting, there were three applications for new membership and one for relinquishment.
“The notation on the relinquishment on the reason why, he or she stated, ‘other,’” said Secretary Joyce Hawk.
The council accepted the enrollment report.
Tax report for March and April. In March, Hawk said there were $21,217.95 in gross sales and net total of $20,979.29; $8,000 went to tribal support and 10%, or $1,308.74, went to UKB Education, leaving a net remainder of $11,778.68. In April, gross sales were $19,253.89 with a net total of $18,981.26; $8,000 of that went to tribal support, and 10%, or $1,100.13, went to UKB Education, leaving a net remainder of $9,901.13.
The council accepted the tax report.
Budget Analyst Noah Nofire was not present at Saturday’s meeting, so the council made and accepted a motion to table the April financial report.
Corporate Board Executive Director Woody Anderson presented the his report to the council. Anderson said the corporate board has moved to the modular building by Echota Behavioral Health.
“We have a much nicer office. We’ve been expanding our operations and so if you’re ever looking for us, we’re not downtown any longer,” said Anderson.
Anderson said the board was scheduled to meet with new Tahlequah Mayor Suzanne Myers May 8 to discuss what the board does and its impact.
Anderson said the treasurer recently finalized the numbers for a check coming to the council, either May 8 or 9.
“We have a check coming to [the council] for $54,073.72,” said Anderson. That will bring our total from January to once you receive [the check] to I believe $233,577.59.”
Anderson said Echota Village is set to begin operations at the Illinois River with a soft opening on Friday, May 12. May 13 will be its first day of operation.
The council approved the corporate board and Stilwell Suboffice reports.
In new business, the council voted on two items and approved:
• The creation of the UKB Health Board.
• The Tahlequah District Budget.
The council returned from executive session with two items and approved:
• USDA food program funding.
• An additional 60 air purifiers under the Elders Shield Program.
What’s next
The UKB Council’s next meeting is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 3.
