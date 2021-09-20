During a Sept. 20 special Tahlequah City Council meeting, officials gave the mayor authorization to sign documentation for a grant.
Mayor Sue Catron said the city has the opportunity to apply for grants from the Federal Aviation Administration to maintain and update the Tahlequah Municipal Airport.
“This particular one is for reconstruction and improvements to the apron. We were looking at a map [and] it’s really not for expansion of it, but rather to improve it,” said Catron.
The grant was due Monday, Sept. 20, and Catron said a decision needed to be made during that meeting.
“There is no match that is required for it and the amount of the grant is $185,514,” she said.
There is a five-year capital improvement plan that the Airport Board, the FAA, and Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission work together with, and Catron said the project to the apron is part of that plan. An apron, also known as a tarmac, is the area of an airport where aircrafts are parked, loaded and unloaded, refueled or maintained.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers was absent.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council special meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.