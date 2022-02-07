The Tahlequah City Council, during a Feb. 7 meeting, approved the appointment of three people to the Tahlequah Hospital Authority Board.
During the consent agenda, the Council appointed Dr. Douglas Nolan to replace local CPA Judy Williams, Connie Davis to replace Bank of Cherokee County CEO Susan Chapman Plumb, and reappointed Dr. Charles Gosnell.
Councilors had explained in December that it wasn't a question of who's been tapped, but rather who is being asked to leave. The board took no action several times over the course of six months when the proposed appointments were on agendas.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, who also sits on the board of the Hospital Foundation, gave recognition to Chapman Plumb and Williams during Monday's meeting.
"The hospital, THA, the city of Tahlequah over the last three years that I've had the pleasure of sitting in this seat, a lot of things have taken place," said Ratliff.
Ratliff said Plumb is someone he's spent a lot of time communicating with over the last year in regard to the THA and the appointments.
"I've got absolutely nothing but respect for her and when you talk about folks that have the full capacity for something like what Northeastern Health System has, it's just a substantial system," he said.
Chapman Plumb served on the board for over three years and Ratliff said she devoted herself to the provision of quality health care to the community.
"Susan and her family have been active in the hospital's efforts to grow the hospital's revenue and philanthropy to provide more than $115 million in charity and uncompensated care monthly since 2014," said Ratliff.
Ratliff said Chapman Plumb's dedication and work ethic has changed the landscape of health care in Tahlequah.
Additionally, Ratliff went on to praise Williams, who served on the THA board for 20 years.
"She too is a stand up-outstanding individual and we're lucky to have her as well," he said. "She devoted herself to the provision of quality healthcare as well to all of the Tahlequah community."
Williams' firm, Williams & Williams CPA, helped establish the Hospital Foundation in Aug. 2021.
"The Tahlequah Hospital Foundation has grown to over $19 million in assets and provided over $2 million in scholarships to health care professionals," said Ratliff.
Councilors voted against the appointment of Christy Landsaw to the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority board. Landsaw would have replaced former Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs if approved.
"For those of you who don't know Mrs. Landsaw's credentials, she is currently the vice president for business finance at Northeastern [State University]," said Mayor Sue Catron. "In that role, she works closely with business operations but also their ability to borrow and flip bonds, and she had existing business relationships with those entities within the state who do that kind of work."
Catron said the idea was that those skills would be handy as TRDA moved into bigger upcoming projects. Landsaw is also a CPA.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker said Combs expressed that he wanted to remain on the board.
"As a past councilor, I think it would behoove us to take it into consideration that he has worked with TRDA and we should probably look into keeping him on that board," said Baker.
Baker made a motion to deny that appointment while Ratliff seconded.
In other business, the board gave its nod to an agreement with DocuSign for the purpose of e-signatures and the city clerk's electronic seal.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is, Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
