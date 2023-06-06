During the June 6 regular Tahlequah City Council meeting, members unanimously approved refinancing the 2013 sales tax bond and the proposed 2023-'24 city budget.
Prior to the start of the meeting, the Tahlequah Public Facilities Authority convened to vote on a resolution to refinance the 2013 sales tax note and send on to council for final approval. Councilors and the mayor serve as trustees for this body.
John Weidman, an attorney serving as bond counsel for the authority, explained the trustees’ options.
“Because of when that bond was issued, it has a projected revenue and debt service,” said Weidman. "Our revenue exceeded that projection. We are at the point now where this body has to decide — let’s pay it off and then we don’t have the money to complete our commitments, or let’s refund it, [which is a] refinance."
The 2013 bond had specific projects listed, but those are not complete because of the cost of supply chain, services, and fees. If the extra revenue were to be used to pay off the bond, there would not be enough money left to complete the projects.
“The refinancing provides an outlet to finish these projects, and hold true to the promise the council made, whether you were here or not, to the 2013 bond,” Weidman told the trustees.
“We have [$4,413,730] left [as of April 30, with an additional $2,820,294 in the reserve fund] to spend, and we have several projects that need to be completed as promised for the 2013 bond. We’ve been meeting with bond counsel and bankers and have a plan to refund the 2013 bond [refinance the bond] and get ample funds to finish those projects,” said Marty Hainzinger, city treasurer. “I believe approval is the best option.”
John Hammons, city attorney, explained the TPFA resolution to councilors.
“[Approval] would allow the chair and your attorney to execute and deliver [the documents] as long as it doesn’t exceed $9.7 million, doesn’t exceed 5.75% interest, and it is sold at not less than 99.5%. And the term is 57 months, which is going to be preterminous with the sales tax, which goes out in April.”
Through refinancing, the debt service is covered by the tax revenues each month, and the remainder of the collected tax can go toward completing these projects. The reserve fund can now be freed up, as funds are not required to be in reserve in this private placement note.
The anticipated close date for the refinancing of the bond is July 6-7, given the holidays. The motion was passed unanimously by the TPFA trustees and was forwarded to the council and approved unanimously by the members.
The audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022, was presented by Arledge & Associates and approved.
“In summary, it was another good audit for the city of Tahlequah,” said Hainzinger.
Hainzinger explained the budget is the single most important document the city has, as it operates as a blueprint, and defines how resources are collected and expended. Council approved the proposed 2023-'24 budget by unanimous vote.
Taylor Tannehill, planning and development director, explained two urban project agreements on the agenda for approval. ODOT is covering 75% with a grant and 25% will be paid for by the city on both.
“[The first one] is constructing a sidewalk from the major intersection at Walmart down to Southridge Road in front of the casino,” said Tannehill.
Council approved the first one with a vote of 2-1, with Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker being the dissenting vote. Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers was not at the meeting. Baker’s concern was lack of clarity on whether the intersections would have safe pedestrian crossings as part of the design. Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said enhanced crosswalks would be a good addition for safety concerns.
The second urban project with Oklahoma Department of Transportation is to connect the trail near Basin and then north to First Street, and on the alley between Muskogee Avenue and Water Avenue, and north to Grant along Smith Street to the north, and Oak to the east.
A transfer from the general fund will be made to cover the city’s costs in these two projects, and will not come out of the street and sidewalk fund. Council approved this project with a 2-1 vote, with Baker dissenting.
Baker expressed dissatisfaction that funds were being used for trails when storm drain issues on White Street have not been addressed for almost 10 years.
The resolution changing the zoning on a property at 1598 Park Hill Road from C-1 — local commercial district — to C-3, regional commercial district, was unanimously approved.
Jamie Hale, director of Tahlequah Main Street Association, reported that TMS came home with several awards from Oklahoma Main Street. Awards received were Outstanding Image Promotion for the community rebrand, and Main Street Program of the Year for all of Oklahoma.
Three finalists for the Big Impact Grant, a micro-grant awarded for façade upgrades, were announced by Hale. They are the Hendrix Building, Bloom Flowers and Gifts, and Kroner and Baer, to add a pickleball court. Voting will be June 12–16, and presentation to the winner will be made at the Grow With Main Street event on June 16. Votes can be cast by the public on the TMS website for $1 per vote.
What’s next
A special council meeting will take place on Tuesday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m.
