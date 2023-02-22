The Tahlequah City Council approved a settlement agreement during a Feb. 21 meeting.
The board went into executive session to discuss related matters on a lawsuit filed by former City Administrator Edward Carr, who was sacked Sept. 3, 2019.
Carr filed a petition to sue Mayor Sue Catron; City Councilors Bree Long, Dower Combs, Stephen Highers, and Trae Ratliff; and the city itself for several purported violations in December 2020 in which he sought compensation for violations of the Open Meetings Act, breach of employment contract, defamation, intentional age discrimination, and harassment/hostile work environment.
City Attorney John Tyler Hammons said it was time for an appropriate motion to approve the settlement agreement.
Mayor Sue Catron said there was a court mediation last week wherein a tentative agreement was reached. No action is final until the City County ratifies the agreement.
"Their approval to allow me to accept that new settlement is what [the Feb. 21] meeting accomplished. [The] next step will be presentation of the legal document settling this case for my signature," Catron said.
A motion to dismiss was filed Dec. 28, 2020 which was "granted in part and denied in part."
According to court records, Catron and the Tahlequah City Council were dismissed from the case and the claim of violating the OMA was denied. The only remaining defendant in the case is the city of Tahlequah. Carr's claim of the mayor's defamation was granted.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, March 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
