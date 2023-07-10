During a special city council meeting Friday, July 7, members considered and ultimately approved an item to approve or deny Tahlequah Regional Development Authority’s taking out a loan from Local Bank.
The agenda item was tabled from the July 3 meeting so Nathan Reed, CEO and president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, could present a completed cash flow and impact study to the council. The funds from the loan are to be used for renovations of the Foundry building and the Workman building, preparing them for occupation by Optomi LLC, doing business as Provalus.
“The cash flow shows the next 15 years, which is the economic agreement with Provalus, which spans about 15 years with leases and incentives,” said Reed. “I took [the projections] out 15 years to make sure we could cash flow with current revenue streams and our cash reserves on hand.”
The initial construction loan is for $1,504,801, with an interest rate of 4.49%, capped at a rate of 5.59%, and matures in one year. At the end of that year, the loan will be converted to a five-year balloon mortgage. At the end of that five years, TRDA has the option to refinance.
Once approved by council, Reed said, the monies will be available for draw down as each stage of renovations are completed.
“If we withdrew it all right now, we could still cash flow,” said Reed. “[There] is a balloon [payment] at the end of five years, and we can refinance at that point.”
Reed explained that in the projections, TRDA cash flow does dwindle but never goes below $95,242 in year 10 of the deal. This number is based upon current revenue and does not include any potential revenues.
Provalus has 170 employees in Tahlequah they have hired since last year, and the company is projecting another 120 over the next four to five months. Reed said he was conservative with the projected $11,500,000 earnings each year. An additional 29 jobs will be created within the community from Provalus’ locating in the city.
During the meeting on July 3, Dr. John Uzzo, a resident of Tahlequah and retired CPA, claimed documentation he found on sale transactions of the Foundry building showed TRDA had purchased the building and then sold it to the Cherokee Nation a month later. His concern was the expense of double real estate commissions.
But Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers, who also works for Cherokee Nation, had responded this did not happen. Highers corrected that statement after the July 7 meeting.
“My understanding now is that they weren’t able to get agreement with Cherokee Nation by the end of the contract period, and there was probably not a willingness to extend it [by the seller],” said Highers.
Due to delays in the purchase of the Foundry building by the Cherokee Nation, TRDA, according to Reed, did buy the building with cash reserves. When the Cherokee Nation had finalized all of its required paperwork, TRDA sold the property to the tribe. Reed explained if TRDA had not stepped up, the deal would have been lost.
“The contracts for the properties were about to expire and we couldn’t get them extended to fit the Cherokee Nation’s timeline,” said Reed. “We purchased with cash reserves and when the Cherokee Nation was ready, [we sold the Foundry building to them]. The intention the whole time was [for Cherokee Nation] to purchase but because the timeline didn’t work out, we served as middleman for a month.”
There was no real estate commission involved when TRDA sold it to the Cherokee Nation, he said.
The decision to lease the Foundry building for Provalus happened because Cherokee Nation, in its role in the incentive package for Provalus, was willing to offer it to TRDA for $1 a year for 25 years.
“The Cherokee Nation wanted to play a role in [the Provalus incentives] because they knew of the impact it would have on the community and wanted to play a role in that, too,” said Reed.
After Reed’s presentation, a vote was taken, and the motion was approved unanimously to grant approval for TRDA to officially sign the loan papers with Local Bank.
What’s next
A special meeting will take place on July 17 at 5:30 p.m.
