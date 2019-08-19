The Cherokee Nation Tribal Council’s Executive and Finance Committee on Monday unanimously approved the 2020 budget totaling $1.16 billion. This is the fifth consecutive year budget hearings were completed in a single day. All departmental budgets are reviewed and discussed during the process.
Janees Taylor, District 15 councilor and chairwoman of the Executive and Finance Committee, was pleased with the outcome.
“I appreciate the council giving so much time to this budget, because this is how we take care of our people,” said Taylor. “I am always impressed that, by far, the major of our resources, both financial and human – in the form of our employees – go to actually serving our citizens.”
Speaker Joe Byrd commended those involved in the budgeting process. He also pointed out the Indian Health Service joint venture boosted the bottom line.
“Although this is the largest budget we have passed for the Cherokee Nation, we have experienced executive directors presenting their budgets, providing us with the appropriate insight to make this decision,” said Byrd. “Even with the federal funding for the joint venture increasing the overall budget, we were still able to put a budget together that appears to service the people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.