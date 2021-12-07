The Tahlequah City Council, after a lengthy executive session on Dec. 6, took no action on two out of the three agenda items.
The board entered into executive session to discuss the 2021-2022 contract with IAFF Local 4099, the firefighters’ union; the hiring of an airport manager; and City Administrator Alan Chapman’s employment agreement.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker made a motion to enter into executive session, but asked that former Tahlequah City Attorney Harvey Chaffin sit in while the current City Attorney Grant Lloyd and Chapman be excused during discussion of Chapman’s employment agreement.
Since Baker’s motion was not considered actionable, and it was determined that Mayor Sue Catron hired an outside attorney to sit in on the specific agenda item, the board entered into executive session for three hours.
Lloyd, who is Chapman's son-in-law, advised he would excuse himself while the item was discussed.
The board took no action when Catron asked if they wanted to take action on Chapman’s agreement. Chapman's contract is for just over $98,000 annually.
The board also took no action when it came to voting on the firefighters’ union. Councilors did agree to hire Brian Lambert as the city’s airport manager.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council regular meeting could possibly be Monday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. Councilors agreed that if there are items that need to be voted on by that date, they would have a mid-month meeting.
