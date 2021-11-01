During a Nov. 1 Tahlequah City Council meeting, officials entered into an agreement with Tahlequah Sports League to use city supplies related to the Snowflake ice rink.
City Administrator Alan Chapman said language was added to the agreement that the city’s exposure would be limited to $25,000.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, who is also TSL president, said the attraction gives the community the opportunity to have something to do during the winter months.
“It’s a great attraction. I feel like it pulls folks throughout the region to come to Tahlequah to hopefully do more than just ice skate,” said Ratliff. “Clearly, we want them to visit our restaurants and visit our shops and come to our Christmas parade.”
Ratliff said with the contractual agreement TSL set up, the value of the rental agreement could come through ticket sales.
“The tickets are $10 a piece. We printed 300 tickets and that’s roughly $3,000 in value. [Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers] had mentioned Tahlequah Public Schools and I mentioned giving an amount to you as councilors to give whoever you felt comfortable to,” he said.
Ratliff said TSL took the necessary steps to secure the financial piece as far as fundraising, and he said they feel like they are in a good place to bring this attraction back to the community.
TSL will reimburse the city if the budget amount of $25,000 is exceeded.
“Pending approval tonight, sand will start tomorrow, [Nov. 2], and they will start to build the sandbox throughout the week. The train rep who is with the chiller guy – the guy that brings the chiller – he’s on standby so he’s probably looking at [Nov. 10] for that,” said Ratliff.
It’ll take about a week to make the ice, and Ratliff said he hopes to have the Snowflake open from Nov. 19 through Jan. 2.
In other business, Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said there are two dogs that are being aggressive with the public, and to him when he approached them. Animal control has banned the dogs from the city limits and the owners want that decision appealed.
“I called our animal control officer and her and I both responded, and sure enough they were two white dogs and I could see where the fence had been knocked down on the backyard of the home there,” said Hammons.
Hammons said this issue had been going on for a year and it has been repeatedly dealt with by officials.
“They did appeal and they met the timeline and they met everything they needed to do the appeal,” he said.
The owners had adequate time to put in an efficient fence for the animals, but Hammons said the fence that was built won’t keep the dogs confined.
“If you want to give them so extension time, I’m fine with that, but my fear is if something gets out between now and then, or those dogs get out and gets somebody else’s dog, somebody else’s animal, or heaven forbid somebody, it’s right by where we’re taking our trail,” he said.
Ratliff made a motion to deny the appeal while Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long seconded.
The board took no action for a permanent closure of a low-water bridge located near the intersection of Spring Street and Seminary Avenue.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the closure of a low-water bridge has been discussed for a few months.
“Really it boils down to pre-factors when it comes to safety: one the obvious high-water as we get heavy rains. We’ve got to go out and close the gates, and then open them back up,” said Tannehill. “In the event that that doesn’t happen, there’s obviously some cause for concerns.”
Concerns were raised by area business owners and residents who asked that the bridge remain open, as closing it has already caused issues.
"I'm asking that you leave it open and if it's a problem with locking it, give me a key and I'll lock it on flash floods," said Renita Dick. "There's not that many flash floods, we watch it because we've got sand ready to go."
Councilor Highers said he wasn't aware the bridge was already closed, and he found out the hard way.
"I was going to church and I cut through there and the bridge was closed and you have to go up and around and around. I just think there could be a better option than just to close the bridge whether we do something to help straighten out the path over there or build it up," he said.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council mid-month meeting is Monday, Nov. 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
