Northeastern Health System's monthly report appeared in the consent agenda for the regular Tahlequah City Council meeting on Sept. 5, and was accepted without discussion or public presentation from the hospital.
From the NHS administration for August, the report covered seven categories, including gap funding, grant awards, patient mobility program and Medicare charges versus reimbursements.
NHS is being recognized by Vizient, a health care performance improvement company, for its mobility program. According to the report, NHS took a proactive approach to improve patient mobility, which resulted in decreased lengths of stay and increased discharges to home.
Patient immobility can contribute to increased risk of falls, hospital acquired pressure injuries and longer length of stay, according to the report.
The star rating system is administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services through its agency, Hospital Compare. Penalties are administered for low ratings by discounting the payments for billed services.
In the report, NHS addresses the ratings on hospital acquired conditions and readmissions, one of the indicators that CMS looks at to determine reductions in payment.
"Although there is much work to be done to improve population health, in this particular indicator, NHS outperforms those in its market, including some of the best hospitals in the business," states the report.
During the time frame of the report, patient mobility increased by 48%, according to NHS administration.
As of July 28, per the report, NHS has a CMS 3-star rating, up from the previous 2 stars.
A Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration grant has awarded to Tahlequah Hospital Authority for approximately $3.7 million for expansion of substance abuse services.
According to the report, NHS Addiction Resource Center currently serves 138 patients and has treated over 900 since receiving certification just over a year ago.
Acceptance of the award is scheduled for Oct. 1.
Senate Bill 32 provides gap funding to help financial challenges faced by hospitals. NHS will receive nearly $4 million by April 2023.
Oklahoma ranks fourth in the nation in the incidence of syphilis, with over a 700% increase in cases of congenital syphilis in the U.S. According to the report, there is a shortage of penicillin, which is the first line treatment of the disease, and NHS is prioritizing those patient populations. The report goes on to say there are other treatments available and those medicines are not in short supply.
NHS has recruited two hospitalists, three critical care medical personnel, and one certified registered nurse anesthetist. Sara Oberste started work for NHS and is trained in and will perform endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography, used to identify the presence of stones, tumors, or narrow ducts.
A partnership with Talking Leaves Job Corps and Green Country Workforce with NHS will help fill some positions. According to the report, 520 hours of labor hours are currently covered by GCW, with the option to hire.
Certified Health Oklahoma recognized NHS with an excellent rating for efforts to be a certified healthy business. The categories for rating are basic, merit and excellent.
A new curriculum is being developed for employee orientation and customer service training.
In August, Fancy Thompson received employee of the month. Rookie of the month was awarded to Morgan Little. Amiee Garner was given the Daisy Award, a national nurse recognition program adopted by NHS two years ago.
A new committee, Employee Engagement Committee, has been formed to develop an environment where employees feel "passionate, energetic and committed to the work."
Thirty-four participants in the wellness challenge – 30 miles in 30 days – walked 2,024 miles. This is an average of 59.5 miles per person for the period.
In the section under support and participation, NHS reported several items in support of community events.
