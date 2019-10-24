The Tahlequah City Council voted to terminate one city employee and eliminate the position of another during a Thursday special meeting.
The council entered into executive session for approximately and hour and a half to discuss the fate of city Finance Director Danya Curtis and Public Relations Specialist Jami Murphy, both of whom were hired in 2017.
In August, Curtis – whose salary was $63,718 plus benefits – was put on paid administrative leave by Mayor Sue Catron, pending a probe into the city's finances. Catron said concerns about financial problems had been brought to her attention, but didn't specify what those were at the time. Curtis received a letter of termination on Oct. 7.
According to the termination letter signed by Catron, specific reasons for Curtis' dismissal included failure to follow generally accepted accounting principals, failure to provide accurate and timely financial reports, and failure to establish and follow common internal control processes.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long made the motion to fire Curtis, while Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff seconded. Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers voted against it.
The board also voted to eliminate the position of the city's PR specialist. Jami Murphy, whose salary is $41,464 plus benefits, was hired in April 2017, when the position was first created.
Highers pointed out Murphy wasn’t fired, but rather the position was eliminated. However, the board did not specify whether she would be moved to another job nor did it set a termination date during the meeting.
Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs motioned, while Ratliff seconded. Again, Councilor Highers voted against it.
Last week, Catron said the city was working to ensure there were no mass layoffs, but warned that they were looking to identify immediate savings.
That being said, councilors voted to contract with Shelldon Miggletto for grant writing services.
“I was contacted and asked to contact the mayor in regard to some potential grant writing that the city was looking at doing,” said Miggletto.
The contract said that Miggletto “shall be compensated in an amount not to exceed $1,200 per application upon submittal of the application to the awarding agency/entity.”
“Does that mean you come to us with a list of potential, available grants and we say lets apply for one of the five and we’re automatically committed to upped you $1,200 for that grant,” said Ratliff. “Is that right? Just for you to do the application process?”
Miggletto said the short answer was yes. However, he would rather the council lead that process.
Councilors approved Fire Chief Ray Hammons request of an agreement for a phone system for the fire department with VIP Voice Services.
Hammons said the current system is 50% operational and the switch will save the department money and service them better.
“This system is going to save us approximately $160 a month and that’s with 12 phones instead of eight,” he said. “If a phone goes de-funk or breaks, they replace it for free.”
The amendment of city ordinances regarding alcoholic beverages, taxation, and regulation was granted.
The outdated definition of an alcoholic beverage is "beverages controlled by the Oklahoma alcoholic beverage control board." The new definition is "alcohol, spirits, beer and wine, as those terms are defined herein and also includes every liquid or solid, patented or not, containing alcohol, spirits, wine or beer and capable of being consumed as a beverage by human beings."
The definition of "package store; a retail alcoholic beverage store" would be eliminated. State licensee would also be taken out of the ordinances. The occupation of "retailer beer and wine only," which is taxed at $450, and "on-premise beer and wine only," which is taxed at $450, may be added to the list of levied annual occupation tax.
The "expiration date; proration" could change from June 30 to Sept. 30 of each year.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Nov. 4 at 7 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
