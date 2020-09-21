The Tahlequah City Council accepted the 2018-2019 audit during a special meeting Monday.
City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger said he's reviewed the audit and explained that the 85-page document is "overwhelming."
"There are some highlights on page 83 and you can see the confirmation of the -- you know we had a negative confirmation of negative $1.7 million budget deficit and that kind of gives us confirmation of it," Hainzinger said.
"Then, on page 57, you can see the amount of work that it's taken the finance department."
Hainzinger gave credit to Mayor Sue Catron, Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman, and Michele Collins.
"They have committed a management's response to some of the findings, but we can present those at a later date, and hopefully accept '18-'19 audit at this time," Hainzinger said.
Jake Winkler, senior manager at Arledge & Associates, said they ended up having to disclaim on the income statement.
"Basically, what that means is your ending balance sheet figures are all going to be reasonably and materially correct," Winkler said. "As far as the income statement goes, we did very limited procedures on those in order to get comfortable with the equity portion of the audit."
Winkler said Arledge & Associates couldn't get comfortable with the ending balances. He said that wouldn't cause any issues and it's not something that's uncommon.
"It's really just more of a 'We had to do it this way in order to essentially not delay this audit any further,'" Winkler said. "We move forward with the approval of the [City] Council and with management on just in terms of getting comfortable with the end of the period figures related to the balance sheet."
Winkler said Arledge & Associates have two findings after all of the restatements.
"One of those is a material weakness related to the financial reporting closed process. So, essentially, when you have that quantity of restatements and then we had some errors, we had to identify with management that we discussed with Michele [Collins]," Winkler said. "When you have that level of that many issues, generally what that means is you have that control process that kind of needs to be fully reviewed."
Winkler spoke with management at that point and got a "robust-revised internal control document" they had reviewed.
"These are already being made, they're already being monitored. So, we expect that finding to go away next year," Winkler said.
The second finding Arledge & Associates had was related to the delay in the filing of the State Auditor and Inspector Form.
"Requirements for those are nine months after year end, and since this was a June 30, 2019, audit, you guys would be out of compliance with that requirement," Winkler said. "We'll file that report and we generally wait for the [City] Council to approve the report. Then we'll upload that to the state auditor and inspector with the assistance of Crawford & Associates."
Winkler said this audit reflected a full period prior, and they will look into beginning the 2020 audit in the months ahead.
"What we're trying to do now is we're going to take those controls and evaluate those controls as part of the 2020 engagement, and then get you guys fully caught up, get those findings off of there, get you guys caught up with the state auditor and inspector, and then, at that point, it's just going to be moving forward with clean opinion here on out," Winkler said.
Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers made a motion to accept the audit, while Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long seconded.
The board gave approved an amendment to the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget, to reflect a receipt of a $1,296,412 Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
Hainzinger said the city qualified for $1.2 million, and they should receive that anytime.
Chapman said the funds will go into the city's general fund.
Officials updated the public on both task force teams and COVID-19 during Monday's meeting.
Councilor Long said the Crisis Task Force team continues to meet on the first and third Monday of each month.
"From the health perspective, we continue to see widespread community transmission. The health systems have resources and capacity that is needed," Long said. "The need to continue slowing the spread is still extremely important, especially as we enter the traditional beginning of flu season."
Additionally, Long said the community should not let up efforts, as hospitalization numbers are stagnant at the state level.
"The overall positive cases are still trending upward. Progress is being made on the local state and federal level to combat COVID via new medications and vaccinations," Long said.
Long said this is the most important year to get a flu shot, and campaigns are kicking off to encourage early vaccinations.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff, head of the Economy Recovery Task Force team, said there will be a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic on Sept. 24 at the Northeastern State University Doc Wadley Stadium parking lot.
"To my understanding, they have the capacity to test 700-800 folks in that six-hour period," Ratliff said. "Clearly, if you have any symptoms or feel like you've been exposed, that would probably be your best bet to get in, get out, and get quick results back on Thursday from noon to 6 p.m."
During the ERTF meeting, committee members decided not to cancel Halloween this year, but agreed to remind the public to celebrate safely.
"We don't foresee trick-or-treating per say as a big risk factor, but clearly the same things are going to apply: wearing the mask, the social distancing, make sure you're not taking any homemade goods, and those kind of things," Ratliff said.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council regular meeting is Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
