The Tahlequah City Council, during an Aug. 16 special meeting, accepted bids for projects 5100 and 5101, otherwise known as the Dog Park.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said they received a bid in May for the concrete portion of the park, and that it was “well above our budget.”
“We began with the Street Department to discuss items they may be willing to help us out on in reducing on our contractor's cost,” said Tannehill.
The Street Department agreed to help with site preparation and laying asphalt, if needed. Tannehill said they came up with a bid that included alternates to make room with flexibility on the project.
One alternate requires the city to purchase the materials and allows the city to construct the parking lot with asphalt.
Tannehill recommended selected the second alternate bid from Redstone Contracting LLC, for $19,990.
Redstone Contracting LLC also was awarded the bid for the fencing project of the park for $47,340.
In other business, Fire Chief Casey Baker asked the city to accept a bid from Conrad Fire Equipment for the purchase of a triple combination pumper truck.
“This will be replacing a 24-year-old engine that we have, and this will be our main truck out at Station 1,” Baker said. “It is the first truck out to any structure fire, and this will be housing 1,000 gallons of water on it.”
Baker said the bid for the new truck was above what was budgeted for his department. However, if they waited any longer, they would be paying even more for the vehicle.
“The budgeted amount was $499,585 and the bid came in at $504,500, which is a difference of $4,915. The price of metal is going up so that’s locked in until the end of this month, and there is a price increase come September,” he said.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker made a motion to accept the bid for $504,500, while Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers seconded.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is set for Sept. 7, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.