The Tahlequah City Council approved a service agreement with Meshek and Associates during a Sept. 21 special meeting.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood explained the agreement is for the Hazard Mitigation Plan for the city and county.
"It's a combination plan for the city and county, and the cost is $150,000," Underwood said. "It is a 75/25 split, which typically means that the city would pay 12.5 percent of the total cost and the city would match with $18,750."
Underwood said there is a grant through Oklahoma Emergency Management that's been earmarked for CCEM.
"That would pretty much cover the entire cost, and if it's approved tonight, Meshek and Associates will -- again talking with OCM and finalize that grant money for us," Underwood said. "It's a very needed plan and you pretty much have to have one in place."
The Hazard Mitigation Plan helps communities become more sustainable by focusing efforts on the hazardous and disastrous areas.
"They identify the appropriate mitigation actions and effective mitigation planning goes along with that," Underwood said. "Efforts that can help break the cycle of disaster damage."
The board gave approval to a Buy the Bench Program, which will allow the public to purchase benches along the new Tahlequah History Trail.
Parks and Recreation Administrative Coordinator Heather Torrento said she spoke with Erica Lightfoot who wanted to purchase a bench in honor of a loved one.
"I did research on buying a bench and the cheapest quote I found is actually $490, which would be a local vendor," Torrento said. "The benches would come out to $750, the plaques that would go on the benches would be $15, which would total $765. We're asking to sell the benches at $1,000 and that would help to install the cement the benches would be sitting on, and for the completion of installation."
Torrento said the program would be offered to the general public for purposes of promoting a business or representing a loved one.
City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger's request to close out two grants due to those being closed out by the state agency were granted. The total amount of funds were $2,808.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council regular meeting is Monday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
