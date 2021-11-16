The Tahlequah City Council, during a Nov. 15 meeting, approved a resolution that authorized the mayor to execute an agreement with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to construct sidewalks along Downing Street.
City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said ODOT approached the city with the project earlier this year, and they have set aside funds for it.
“For this project, sidewalks will be installed in the north side of Downing [Street] from Casey’s [General Store] to the intersection going east. Then at the intersection, sidewalks will be constructed on both sides of Downing [Street] to the west side of Bliss [Avenue],” said Tannehill.
The intersection of the Bertha Parker Bypass will have accessible ramps up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, with pedestrian islands in the middle of the intersection.
“There’s no new right-of-way required for this to be acquired for the project, and no encroachments exist if you read the documents,” said Tannehill.
The entire project will cost $604,110, with ODOT’s portion being $450,000 and $154,110 being the city’s.
“The last comment that I’ll make is the Street and Sidewalk Committee met at the beginning of this month, and they do recommend a use of the Street and Sidewalk funds to really make this project what ODOT has designed it for,” said Tannehill.
In other business, the board took no action in appointing Dr. Doug Nolan as a trustee of the Tahlequah Hospital Authority Board of Trustees. If approved, Nolan would succeed Trustee Dr. Charles Gosnell.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker asked Mayor Sue Catron if Nolan had been vetted by THA, and she said he hadn’t.
“So we’re actually trying to do something that goes beyond their policies of how they do things, or how they put people on their board?” asked Baker.
Catron reminded Baker that the appointment of trustees is the purview of the City Council.
“The council has the responsibility for vetting those appointees,” said Catron.
Baker then asked Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers for an update, since he’s a THA trustee.
“I think Dr. Nolan would be a great trustee. I don’t know him personally, but I’ve seen his career though the paper, and he seems like he could be great,” said Highers.
However, Highers said it would be prudent for Nolan to have a discussion with the trustees to get a better understanding of that role.
During public comment, Human Resource Director M’Lynn Pape announced that Clifford Dodge had died over the weekend. Dodge was employed with the Street Department for 14 years.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council regular meeting is Monday, Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.