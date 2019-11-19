The Tahlequah City Council voted during a Nov. 18 special meeting to accept a block grant award of $85,456 from Oklahoma Department of Commerce Community Development.
As part of the ongoing "housekeeping" measures, Interim City Administrator Alan Chapman had three agenda items concerning a cleanup with accounting records.
"[The grant is] currently underway and we have until May of 2020, and this sets the grant up in our accounting records," said Chapman.
According to the council packet, the City Council approved a resolution stating the city of Tahlequah had been tentatively approved for the award of $85,456 during a 2017 meeting. The council had approved that resolution dedicating leverage funds of $103,795 from cash. However, the approved leverage funds were never encumbered during the 2017-2018 fiscal year.
"Is this bond money? We're not matching this with bond money; we're matching this with managerial money?" asked Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff.
According to the budget amendment form, the funds are to be used for installation of 36 lights along the city's walking trail.
The board gave its nod to close out the School Resource Officer Expense Fund and transfer $321.33 to the Cops in Schools Retention Fund. The SROE fund was an account for supply expenses associated with Cops in School.
The contract between the school and the city of Tahlequah has changed to the point that the fund has not been used since fiscal year 2013-2014.
Chapman's request to close out the Tahlequah Police Department DARE Fund was approved. The fund was established to manage monies and intended for Tahlequah officer training and the purchase of supplies.
According to the packet, the last time donations went into the fund was during the 2012-2013 fiscal year, when the Cherokee County Clerk and Justin Boyd donated $3,100. There was $71.38 remaining in the fund, which it is to be transferred to the general fund to be used for DARE Program Operating Supplies in the TPD.
Mayor Sue Catron's request to establish the Streets and Sidewalks Sales Tax Advisory Committee was approved.
Ratliff asked if the meeting will be set up in the same fashion, with an agenda and minutes taken.
"They will be working with [Street Commissioner] Wayne Ryals primarily, and we haven't determined exactly who will be taking the minutes but minutes will be taken," said Catron. "Like every committee -- once you form them -- they pick their own officers as far as who will be chairman."
What's next
The next city council meeting is Dec. 2 at city hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.