The Tahlequah City Council, during a Feb. 10 meeting, approved the purchase of real property.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill advised the property is at the bottom of Park Hill Road, and the purchase price is $275,000.
"It's 2.3 acres and the purpose of the purchase would be to extend Mimosa Street to Park Hill Road in the event that we reconstruct Park Hill Road to help with some traffic relief in the area," Tannehill said.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker asked who the surrounding property owners were, and Tannehill provided that information to the board. They are Mike Kelly, and a person with the surname Ramsel.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff made the motion for the city to purchase the property using $123,750 from the Capital Improvement Fund and $151,250 out of the Street and Sidewalk Fund.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is tentatively slated for Monday, Feb. 20, at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
