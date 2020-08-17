The Tahlequah City Council during an Aug. 17 meeting approved calling a special election to amend the City Charter.
Peggy Glenn, who chairs the City Charter Review Committee, said she wanted to get the resolution up for a vote before people starting filing for an office that, should it pass, wouldn’t be there anymore.
Glenn said there are five propositions: adding another councilor for each ward; the street commissioner would be appointed, rather than elected; the city treasurer would be appointed in the same fashion; the mayor would be able to vote on all matters; and a recall provision would be in place for any city elected official.
“The two councilors per ward — we have seen that in other city governments that we’ve looked at,” said Glenn. “We thought it was a good measure because in any representative form of government, having an additional elected official to represent you is always desirable.”
Tahlequah has four wards, and that would bring the total to eight councilors.
“It’s going to better allow for minority opinions and by minority — opinions that may be aren’t held by a majority, so that those are heard,” Glenn said. “It will allow councilors to more easily schedule appearances at events in town. I know that’s always been an issue at Northeastern State University.”
Glenn said a provision will require an appointed committee to take a look at the ward structure sometime next year.
The second proposition is to change the street commissioner from an elected position to an appointed one. Street Commissioner Wayne Ryals is slated to resign at the end of the month. Glenn said that move was recommended by the prior charter review committee in 2010.
“It allows the selection of someone with experience to oversee a major city division,” Glenn said. “I’m not saying that we don’t have that now, but I’m saying we could, because anyone can run for street commissioner.”
Glenn said with the departure of Ryals, the committee thought this would be a good time to change the position.
The third proposition will change the city treasurer from an elected to an appointed position. City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger was tapped in February after Lanny Williams resigned.
Tahlequah is one of just a few cities its size in Oklahoma that elects its police chief. In many cities, like Muskogee, the mayor and council appoint both the clerk and the police chief. That position is not part of the current proposal.
The fourth proposition will allow the mayor to vote on all matters, not just to break ties.
“The mayor is elected by all citizens of Tahlequah and across all wards, of course,” Glenn said. “The expectation is that the mayor represents all of the citizens of Tahlequah, and so I was actually surprised when I found out — years ago, during Leadership Tahlequah — the mayor doesn’t vote, unless there’s a tie.”
Glenn said the mayor's opinion should be heard, considering the amount of responsibility he or she holds.
“It’s got to be tough for the mayor to hear all the arguments and then not be able to vote unless there’s a tie,” Glenn said. “I think it’s important that we give the mayor — voted on by all citizens — an ability to represent those citizens.”
The fifth proposition, which was also recommended by the committee in 2010, provides a mechanism for voters to recall an officer or council member who isn’t representing them well.
“It requires 25 percent of the registered voters in a ward, or in a citywide office, to sign a petition. Then there is an election to recall or not,” Glenn said. “If that is successful in the recall petition, a special election is held to fill that seat. Then that person is not eligible for any city appointment for a last a year afterward.”
Glenn said the recall wasn’t aimed at anyone in office today.
“In fact, this is probably the best time to do it, when there isn’t someone who has gone rogue and has been representing their constituents in the way constituents think they should be represented,” Glenn said. “Now is the time to put this in and to give people the opportunity to have a direct impact on the person who's representing them.”
Several Tahlequah residents, upon seeing the agenda for Monday night's meeting, sent the Daily Press copies of the City Charter. All pointed out that for any amendment, revision, or repeal, the vote has to be conducted in a regular municipal election. The agenda item calls for a special election to amend the charter, and Glenn said the intent is to have it voted on Nov. 3. That's when the general election is set, but committee members suggested there's a loophole.
“The Nov. 3 election is a 'special' election for the city, but it is also a regular national election,” said Mayor Sue Catron. “Placing these questions on the November [ballot] actually helps to ensure the largest number of voters possible participate in making these decisions.”
Catron said the proposed changes will determine which positions, and how many, are up for election in February.
“There has been definite concern about the impact of electing an individual to a position and having the electorate choose to remove that elected position at the same time,” Catron said.
Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs, who is also on the charter committee, agreed there will be more participants with a November election instead of a February municipal election.
“Historically – and statistics will back this up – we have very little participation in municipal elections. So this will almost guarantee more people coming to vote that typically wouldn’t get out in the middle of February in an ice storm to vote in a municipal election,” Combs said.
Catron said City Attorney Grant Lloyd was asked to research the topic, and he found a case in Oklahoma law that would apply to this scenario. Lloyd also found where the Tahlequah charter had been amended in a special election in the past.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long made the motion for approval, while Combs seconded.
The Charter Review Committee has 10 community members: Mark Gish, Linda Spyres, Brian Duke, Combs, Long, J.D. Carey, Carol Choate, Brian Hale, Yolette Ross, and Glenn, who chairs the group.
What's next
