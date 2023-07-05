A discussion on the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority budget, and the hiring of Taylor Tannehill as the new city administrator, were among the items on the agenda for the July 3 Tahlequah City Council meeting.
Steve Young, an employee at the Tahlequah Police Department, received recognition for his 40 years of service to the city.
In the consent agenda, the item addressing approval of the TRDA fiscal year 2023-’24 budget was removed for further consideration by Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen.
“On the description of the TRDA revenue schedule we have in front of us, there’s a line item of $176,000 and I’m trying to figure [it] out as there’s nothing listed in the description,” said Allen.
Nathan Reed, CEO and president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tahlequah Regional Development Authority, explained it was to fund one of the incentives of the economic development agreement with Provalus, an IT company who has chosen Tahlequah for its latest expansion.
Allen inquired as to where the funds come from, and Reed explained the previous administration said the American Rescue Plan Act funds would be used for this purpose.
Marty Hainzinger, city treasurer, said the ARPA funds have been allocated, and there is excess ARPA funds available, but they have not been approved for disbursement by council yet.
“It was in last year’s agenda that we voted on that [incentive] package and it would be paid out over five years, but we had to do it in one lump sum through the ARPA to be able to transfer that to TRDA,” said Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers.
Reed said it was for $800 payments to each new employee in a full-time position held for six months. Allen said his main concern was that those funds are available from ARPA and that the general fund would not be tapped.
“Right now, you are on the hook for [that money] out of the general fund because it hasn’t been allocated [from ARPA] or brought to this body for approval,” said Hainzinger.
Highers said approving the TRDA budget is one of the first steps to allocating the funds, according to his understanding.
“Technically, what we are doing is approving the budget that’s been voted on by TRDA, so at the end of the day, I guess this council could say we aren’t going to give them anything, and they would have to come up with that out of their cash reserves,” said Highers.
As far as the budget is concerned, Hainzinger said, it is paid out over a five-year period, and the full $176,000 won’t be used in year one. Allen questioned how the city approves a budget item that hasn’t been approved or allocated.
“I wouldn’t want to put it on a budget just based upon an agreement,” said Hainzinger. “But there are ARPA funds in excess of what’s been allocated [already].”
The motion passed, with Allen voting no. Bree Long, Ward 1 councilor, was absent.
Trae Ratliff, president of the Tahlequah Sports League, presented photos showing problems preventing the scheduling of games at Phoenix Park.
Electrical issues that pose a hazard, and other maintenance problems, have forced the doubling up in other fields, requiring full-day games on Sundays. The city charges the league $5 per every game played, and Ratliff recommended using those funds to make repairs on the fields; $5,640 is currently owed to the city.
An ordinance to change the city code to forbid shopping carts on streets or in the parks was presented by Allen. This was the first reading of the ordinance, and it goes forward to the next meeting for final action.
The hotel/motel tax was discussed, and an ordinance presented to remove the language allocating these funds for exclusive use by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce for tourism – 96% to that body and 4% to the city for administration. Discussion covered the ballot measure in 1987 that was voted in by residents to use those funds to go to the Chamber as the physical agent for those monies.
“These changes [to the code through this ordinance] do give the city the right to contract with whomever it desires. There is a provision in the state constitution that prohibits city’s from levying taxes for the benefit of a particular company or organization,” said John Hammons, city attorney.
The motion passed, with Allen voting no.
“I just want to make sure we aren’t creating a can of worms by striking the Chamber completely and making the general public think that [the tourism contract] can go outside for others to bid,” said Highers.
The emergency ordinance passed by full vote of council after discussions disclosed the tourism contract up for approval later in the agenda, contained this line item for the quarterly billing.
Later in the meeting, the tourism agency contract between the city and the Chamber of Commerce was approved.
The approval of a loan taken by TRDA, with the Workman building serving as collateral, was tabled until a special meeting on July 7 at noon. TRDA will present a cash flow analysis of the items related to the incentives offered to Provalus and other concerns expressed by Allen.
“This is a perfect partnership [with Provalus] that we’ve talked about as a community for years,” said Highers. “This is a project that is bringing all the partners to the table to get something done. My hope, my goal, my prayer, is that this is the spark for something greater to come for Tahlequah.”
After reconvening from executive session, an announcement was made that Taylor Tannehill, former planning and development director, will be the new city administrator, effective immediately. The investigation into H&G Paving required no action. The appraisal of real property in the city of Tahlequah, no location revealed, was authorized to purchase as directed in executive session. The agreement with Lochner Engineering was approved.
A special meeting will be Friday, June 7, at noon, to further discuss the TRDA loan approval.
