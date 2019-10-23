The agenda for a Tahlequah City Council meeting Thursday afternoon lists discussion on the expected termination of a part-time laborer and two full-time employees.
Councilors will enter into an executive session to discuss the jobs of Danya Curtis and Jami Murphy, both of whom were hired in 2017. Curtis received a letter of termination as city finance director on Oct. 7.
In August, Curtis - whose salary was $63,718 plus benefits - was put on paid administrative leave by Mayor Sue Catron, pending a probe into the city's finances. Catron said concerns about financial records were brought to her attention, but she could not give specific details. She has not addressed those concerns during subsequent council meetings.
According to the termination letter signed by Catron, specific reasons for Curtis' dismissal included failure to follow generally accepted accounting principals, failure to provide accurate and timely financial reports, and failure to establish to follow common internal control processes.
Concerns have arisen as to whether Curtis' firing violated the Tahlequah City Charter. According to the letter, dated Oct. 7, the mayor said that based on the financial review, the decision had been made to terminate Curtis' employment. The City Charter says the mayor has the authority to dismiss an employee with the approval of the City Council. However, councilors weren't made aware of the action until Oct. 8.
City Attorney Grant Lloyd clarified that Curtis' firing is subject to later council approval, and said Curtis was offered an opportunity for a hearing before a Personnel Review Board in the letter.
"If she had elected to do so, the hearing would have been followed by the findings of facts and recommendations being heard by the council," he said.
Possible action to eliminate the job of Public Relations Specialist Jami Murphy is up for discussion as well. Murphy, whose salary is $41,464 plus benefits, was hired in April 2017.
Also on the agenda is the amendment of city ordinances regarding alcoholic beverages, taxation, and regulation.
Currently, the definition of an alcoholic beverage is "beverages controlled by the Oklahoma alcoholic beverage control board." The proposal would change the definition to "alcohol, spirits, beer and wine, as those terms are defined herein and also includes every liquid or solid, patented or not, containing alcohol, spirits, wine or beer and capable of being consumed as a beverage by human beings."
The definition of "package store; a retail alcoholic beverage store" would be eliminated. State licensee would also be taken out of the ordinances. The occupation of "retailer beer and wine only," which is taxed at $450, and "on-premise beer and wine only," which is taxed at $450, may be added to the list of levied annual occupation tax.
The "expiration date; proration" could change from June 30 to Sept. 30 of each year.
Fire Chief Ray Hammons is requesting an approved agreement for a phone system at the fire department with VIP Voice Services to replace the existing AT&T service.
Hammons said the older system is antiquated and they are paying more for less. The FD is currently on a separate phone system than City Hall and to add the department to that system would cost approximately $18,000.
"We will save from the start about $200 a month, and in the future, we will have no costs for repairs or replacement phones like we currently have," said Hammons.
Possible action to enter into an agreement for grant-writing services with Shelldon Miggletto is on the agenda.
According to the council packet, the purpose of the contractor is "writing and administrating grant funding and solicitation of private donations or other monies from individuals for improving the city and various public trusts."
The special meeting is Thursday, Oct. 24, at 1 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
