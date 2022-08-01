Council turns down controversial rezoning

The Tahlequah City Council unanimously denied a controversial ordinance zoning change during an Aug. 1 meeting after some lively comments from the audience.
City Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the property owners of 200 W. Choctaw St, which is the old Reasor’s building, is currently zoned Local Commercial District (C-1), and a local business owner requested that it be changed to a General Commercial District (C-2).
The request by Tommy Gay, general manager for 4G Service & Supply Inc., does fall in line with the city's Comprehensive Plan, since the requested zone allows "mixed use." But detractors claimed the change could have opened the door to heavy industry in an area known for its historical significance.
Steven Wright, manager at Century 21 Wright Real Estate, started a petition on social media July 28, and it had collected over 520 signatures of people who supported the zoning change. He told the council that Gay’s business wasn’t an industrial or manufacturing establishment, but a retail one.
Former Ward 2 Councilor Dower Combs said the welding business has been bringing in sales tax revenue for over 50 years.
“If you don’t approve this, you’re going to take that away, and it’s your responsibility to see what’s right for Tahlequah,” said Combs.
Steve Worth, financial adviser for Edward Jones, said nothing negative could be said about the beloved business and its owners.
“I think safety and historic preservation is what it’s come down to,” he said.
Worth added that no safety issues arose when the welding store was across the fire station, next to the Cherokee Nation jail, or when the business moved.
Worth said he believed Cherokee Nation bought the building directly behind the business, and it seemed the tribe didn’t have safety issue concerns, either. He said he supported the relocation and the rezoning request.
Residents brought up concerns about the impact on the area's historic character, safety, and uses allowed within the C-2 zoning district, given that it would be in close proximity to both the French-Parks House and the Thompson House.
Carole Sneed-Jalbert explained how CO2 – or carbon dioxide, which would be on site at the welding store – could become "a projectile missile-like object" in the event of an mishap.
“If CO2 happens to lose the cap and explodes, if there’s a spark, it will shoot through a concrete wall like you would not believe. It would shoot from one end of this building to the next, taking everything out in its path,” she said.
Jalbert explained that in the event of a leak, the city would have to evacuate everyone within two miles. Gay would later argue that an evacuation as such would not be necessary, as carbon dioxide tanks don’t “take off like missiles.”
Local historian and retired elementary music teacher Beth Herrington explained that she was standing her ground on the concerns she detailed during last month’s meeting, when she addressed the board. She said they must take into consideration what today’s impact could have years down the road for the growth of Tahlequah.
“My concern remains the same. If this change occurs, it can open up considerably more than the discussion of Mr. Gay’s business,” said Herrington. “An impact will be made upon the residence of this area, the history of this area, the property values of this area, the lives – and indeed, financial status of people now in the area and in the future.”
City of Tahlequah/Cherokee County Emergency Management Assistant Director Scott Pettus lives within 500 feet of the old Reasor’s building, and he asked the board to vote against the zoning change.
Other local residents – including Cathy Cott, Ryan Cannonie, and Denise Deason-Toyne – also addressed the council and voiced their concerns about safety if the property was rezoned.
Gay protested, and said if there were any concerns with safety, he would have never let his grandchildren into his business.
“If I was concerned for any child safety, I would be concerned for my grandchildren first and foremost. That is not the case,” he said.
Gay added that he and his employees have demonstrated sound business practices and safety performances.
“Tahlequah Fire Department has never had to have an emergency response or nonemergency response to our facility. Tahlequah Police Department has never had to have an emergency response to our facility,” he said.
He then pointed out the various zones within close proximity to the old Reasor’s building and along Choctaw Street.
“We have another C-2 that is less than 40 feet away. We have another that’s 225 feet away, we have another that’s 1,050 [feet away]. We have an Industrial 2 that is only 1,250 feet away and a Commercial 3 that’s 1,400 feet away,” Gay said.
He said anyone can speculate on something that might happen, and all he could tell the board was what has not happened.
“We supply manufacturing medical services, fabrication and maintenance, restaurant and food service and beverage services that continue to produce revenue streams for our businesses, and ultimately the city of Tahlequah, irrelevant of any economic downturn that we’re facing, including the arguments about a recession that we’re entering into right now,” he said.
Gay also asked how could he defend himself against "ignorance" when he was being asked questions that never applied to his business.
“How could you possibility defend yourself from what-ifs and things that you don’t even do?” he asked.
After more discussion among Gay and councilors, Ward 4 Trae Ratliff ultimately made the motion to deny the ordinance change, while Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers seconded. Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long and Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker both voted for the denial of the rezoning request.
What’s next
A followup to Monday’s meeting and other items that were voted on or discussed will be in the Thursday, Aug. 4 edition.
