The Tahlequah City Council denied an appeal regarding a dog banned from the city limits during a Dec. 6 meeting.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons explained that the dog was deemed vicious after it bit a man who tried to temporarily house it after it got loose.
“There was a dog that was loose and the neighbor caught the dog and put it in his yard because he was afraid the dog would get run over,” said Hammons. “Consequently, his dog and the dog that he caught got into an altercation, and he tried to separate it, and was bitten.”
Hammons said the city had received four calls on the dog because it had been running loose, and Animal Control Officer Vicky Green therefore banned the dog.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long made a motion to deny the appeal, while Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers seconded.
The board gave its nod to Police Chief Nate King’s request for a supplemental operating agreement for detention services between Cherokee Nation and the city of Tahlequah.
“Spillman – our operating system for the police department – has a jail billing aspect to it. We can tabulate, keep track of inmates and billable hours there,” said King.
Once figures are added to Spillman, an invoice will be created and given to Cherokee Nation each month.
“Our contract is different than what they are presenting to most other entities because we have the ability to set up the billing in Spillman, the billing by the hour. It’s an hourly rate billing with a flat administrative fee for booking,” said King.
In other business, an equipment lease agreement between the city and the United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians was approved.
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong said they had been working on an agreement as a way to clean up this part of the state.
“The agreement says [UKB] is going to lease us with the automated packer truck and then we would maintain everything: filters, tires, all the operating, the automated arm and the programs,” said Armstrong.
The board took no action on Mayor Sue Catron’s request to appoint Dr. Doug Nolan to the Tahlequah Hospital Authority Board of Trustees. If approved, Nolan would have succeeded Trustee Dr. Charles Gosnell.
Councilors were about to vote on entering into executive session for items pertaining to the 2021-2022 contract with IAFF Local 4099, the firefighters' union; the hiring of an airport manager; and City Administrator Alan Chapman’s employment agreement, when Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker made a motion.
“I would like to make a motion that we have Harvey Chaffin, with already having the consent of the council, to enter chambers and have [City Attorney Grant Lloyd], as well as the city administrator, being excused during the item for the discussion upon the city’s agreement with the city administrator,” said Baker.
Chaffin is a former Tahlequah city attorney.
Catron said his proposal was not considered actionable, since it wasn’t posted on the agenda.
Lloyd told Baker he understood where he was coming from in making such a motion, but the agenda item didn’t specifically disclose which legal counsel could be in executive session.
“I will say, I’m going to excuse myself during that last executive session item irrespective of what the council asks for, just to make it abundantly clear that there’s no impulse or there’s no conflict assumed either way,” said Lloyd.
Catron had already hired an outside attorney to sit in on the specific agenda item, and Lloyd said it was the council's decision on who sits in on the executive session.
“We have already decided to have Harvey Chaffin [for tonight’s issue],” said Baker.
However, Catron said Baker’s comment was concerning to her, and she asked him how the board took a vote outside of an open meeting.
Baker clarified that no vote was actually taken, and City Clerk DeAnna Hammons echoed that.
Lloyd said he believed Baker was referring to a previous executive session wherein he excused himself, and Chaffin stepped in, when he said the council had "already voted" for the other local attorney.
Baker rescinded his motion, however, and the board entered into executive session.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council regular meeting is Monday, Dec. 20 at 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall. The results of the executive session will be reported Tuesday morning.
