The viability of bids for various services again surfaced as a topic during a Tahlequah City Council meeting Monday, April 18.
Mayor Sue Catron addressed Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker's concern, expressed during an April 4 meeting, on whether the city had appropriately bid a contract with Native American Fuels.
"The fuel for the airport is merchandise for resale. The city does not use that internally for anything, and as such, it falls outside of Title 74," said Catron.
Catron was referring to a state statute regarding the Oklahoma Central Purchasing Act laws. The laws explain competitive bids and proposal procedures. Because of that, merchandise for resale is not required to be bid.
The law states the director of the office of management and enterprise services are to specify a tangible asset reporting threshold for each entity.
"For fuel, particularly aviation fuel, there are a limited number of enterprises who are willing to deliver fuel to Tahlequah when it's a small dollar amount," said Catron.
The last time the city was contracted for fuel distribution was May 7, 2001.
The council approved a carnival and amusement ride application submitted by Sam's Amusement and Carnivals Inc.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said the annual event is slated for May 25-30, and will in the parking lot at 2380 Muskogee Ave.
"We've already reviewed all of the documents and set up the inspections to be done as soon as they get here with the building inspector, fire marshal and police department," said Hammons.
The board gave its nod to hiring lifeguards, a driver for solid waste and a computer support specialist.
What's next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting isMonday, May 2 at 5:30 p.m., in the council chambers at City Hall.
