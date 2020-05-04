Councilor asks for 'common courtesy' from citizens

Officials updated the public on both task force teams and the area's COVID-19 numbers during a May 4 Tahlequah City Council meeting.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long said the intent of the crisis task force was to share information and use input to make informed local decisions.
“The task force members have demonstrated exceptional teamwork during this difficult and historic time,” said Long. “Therefore, we hope the ultimate outcome was to help flatten the curve here by the sharing of resources and information so we could all be as educated and informed as possible.”
Long said other communities across the state have reached out to local leaders for information related to executive orders approved over the past two months.
A positive outcome of the task force group is the gathering of a subcommittee designed to create PPE, or personal protective equipment.
“One of the types of things that was brought to us is called a 'head guard' for local health care staff at both hospitals to utilize,” said Long. “This was an idea that was introduced to us from Brian Hail with Cherokee Nation Health [Services].”
The concept is to use 3D printers to create items that could not be purchased.
Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff said there are two primary goals for the recently formed Economy Recovery Task Force group: to develop guidelines for safely reopening Tahlequah, and to identify what the business community needs to drive a strong post-pandemic economy.
“Some of the challenges local businesses have faced that have come down from the directive of Gov. Kevin Stitt to us — we’ve slowed the pace on that a little bit because we feel that’s a little bit a better fit for the city of Tahlequah from a 10,000-foot overview” said Ratliff.
One of the group's initiatives involves trying to keep everyone on the same page both from the business standpoint and from those in the stores.
“Another initiative you probably saw come out on Facebook through the [Tahlequah Area] Chamber of Commerce Facebook page was a timeline that simplified it with some visuals so people could understand when our businesses are set to reopen, what types of businesses are open now, what’s coming on [May] 8, what’s coming on [May] 22, and after that,” said Ratliff.
Ratliff said the group is also focusing on face masks. He said officials are trying to figure out a way to buy masks in bulk and get their hands on thousands of them.
“After a visit to Walmart this weekend, I must say I am very disappointed in this community's lack of responsibility to help offset the potential boomerang of this pandemic,” said Ratliff. “I understand Walmart has things that we all need. But please, wear a mask. Please leave your kids at home and please be mindful of others' personal space. Even if you feel the government can’t tell you what to do, or you think this is just a big hoax, that’s fine. But please have some common courtesy.”
The board gave its nod to close bank accounts related to the self-funded health insurance plan. City Treasurer Marty Hainzinger said the contract was good for six months past the expiration date to keep it open for earlier claims.
City Attorney Grant Lloyd’s request to renew the Interlocal Agreement on the handling of juvenile cases between the District Court, 15th Judicial District, and the city of Tahlequah was granted. The agreement authorizes municipal courts to assume jurisdiction of specific juvenile offenders. It will allow Tahlequah's municipal court to establish, develop, and implement prevention or early intervention programs for juvenile misdemeanor offenders.
“This is an interlocal agreement that has rolled on every year since I’ve been city attorney, and it allows the city courts system to assist the county and actually the district at-large — the four-county district, but more of Cherokee County juvenile cases that might fit our court system in a better way,” said Lloyd. “It’s kind of one of those things where you can redirect some youth at a young age through the city’s system and perhaps save the city and county and district at-large some money long term.”
The municipal court can assume jurisdiction of offenders who are 18 years of age and have been charged with various violations.
Lloyd said the renewal would be for an additional year from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.
What’s next
The next Tahlequah City Council meeting is Monday, May 18 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.
