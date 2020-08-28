Elected officials are offering their take on proposed changes to the Tahlequah city charter, set to appear on the upcoming November ballot.
Ward 2 City Councilor and City Charter Review Committee member Dower Combs said he approached Mayor Sue Catron before she was sworn in, and expressed his desire to be involved with that panel.
“Tahlequah has evolved as a community, and I feel like our government needs to evolve also,” Combs said. “Adding [four more] councilors will give the residents of Tahlequah a better representation and a more diverse representation. They'll be able to talk to more than just four people, plus it gives the council the ability to [more easily make a quorum.]”
On an Aug. 22 Daily Press Saturday Forum, readers were asked if they agreed with the proposals, what other changes they would suggest, or what questions they may have about the process.
Dee Kingfisher-Quinones said a mayor shouldn’t be a voting member of the city government.
“Keeps outcomes clean, and for me, our city councilors [should be] the voice of their constituents,” Kingfisher-Quinones said. “And [they should] hold the vote on behalf of their district, unless I am wrong here. The mayor oversees my district, and is not the voice or vote."
Combs said giving the mayor a vote, though, will give the role more significance than merely as a “tiebreaker.”
“You know, [the mayor should] bring things to the table and actually have a vote and a say in it. The mayor has a say in it now, but not necessarily a vote,” he said.
Dr. Shannon Grimes, chairman of the Cherokee County Libertarian Party, said a benefit to allowing a mayor to vote will put that individual on record on various policies.
“If that’s the perspective they’re going for, then I can see some benefit in making the mayor 'own' policies and have a record attached to those polices that are coming down the pipes, so they can’t just say, ‘Oh, well, the Council voted for it, I didn’t have anything to do with it.’ That has been the case in the past,” Grimes said.
Brent T. Been, a social studies teacher, said some city positions need to be appointed, rather than elected, as it would “depoliticize” the process.
Dr. John Yeutter, a high-profile Libertarian who has led the daily 'Knee at Noon' protests at Norris Park, has stated publicly numerous times that the position of the police chief should be appointed, rather than elected.
“Tahlequah is only one of less than a handful of cities in Oklahoma that elects its police chief,” Yeutter said. “Appointment by a governing board provides [oversight] of what is otherwise nearly unregulated. One of the common requests in law enforcement reform is citizen oversight.”
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said no one has approached to discuss the status of his position, but he personally believes the people get a better feel and understanding for a candidate when he or she is elected, rather than appointed.
“As a Tahlequah citizen, I do not want to give up my right to vote on anything that I can, whether it’s street commissioner, dog catcher, whatever it is," King said. "If I have a right to vote on it, I would like to exercise that right.”
Grimes said the position of police chief would work either way. However, he believes there would be more “flack” on city officials with policing polices if the position were to be appointed.
“Either one has self-correcting mechanisms, whether it’s an appointment or if it’s elected; there are recourses to it,” he said. “With an elected chief, there’s more personal accountability. We’re electing this police chief, so he’s our police chief,’” Grimes said. “He’s probably going to be more worried about what the people think of his behavior, verses if he's appointed by the city. There’s a little more insulation for the police chief if he’s picked by the City Council and the mayor."
