By LEE GUTHRIE
TDP Special Writer
Questions about a loan taken out by the Tahlequah Regional Development Authority company as part of an incentives package for an information technology company delayed a decision and prompted a special Tahlequah City Council meeting Friday, July 7.
Provalus, an IT company promising almost 300 jobs in Tahlequah, had accepted TRDA’s incentive package of approximately $1.7M in incentives, in-kind and cash payments, along with free rent at two sites for five years.
But during the July 3 regular meeting, Ward 4 Councilor Josh Allen had asked questions about the ability of an entity being able to take out such a large loan with so little revenue showing in the TRDA budget.
Nathan Reed, CEO and president of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, explained the loan through Local Bank was to cover the cost of the purchase of the Workman building and renovations, and renovations for the Foundry building being leased for Provalus from the Cherokee Nation. The loan amount is $1,504,801.92.
“We have been doing a cash flow sheet to make sure. Currently, our bank account is at a level high enough that with the lease funds we receive back from Provalus, TRDA will be able to cash flow this project and never go below $100,000 in the bank account,” said Reed.
Provalus will begin to make a lease payment on these sites after five years, and at year 10, the lease payments go up again. At this point, said Reed, they will be paying an amount that would cover the mortgage payment.
“I did put together an impact study. We know right now with the 170 jobs already created, [that] the change in earnings is impacted by $6,783,709 per year,” said Reed. “An additional 17 peripheral jobs will be created.”
Provalus is not a sales tax producer, said Reed, but there is a projected $113,926 increase in taxes, state, local, and federal. Provalus is projecting that by October or November 2023, 120 more positions will be created, bringing the total to 290 jobs.
“The impact on what 290 jobs will do, and the increase in earnings, is $11,572,209 per year that Provalus will bring to the community,” said Reed. “That’s a total of 319 new jobs, 290 being Provalus, and another 29 in the community that is growing due to Provalus’ presence in this community.”
Allen, who said he had worked that day for six hours trying to figure out the package, expressed his frustration at the lack of communication before being asked to vote on the item. Reed offered to sit down with council members and help them understand.
Allen said he was concerned that Provalus would follow the pattern of another company, American Woodmark, which pulled out of Tahlequah once the incentive package ran out.
Though Allen didn’t mention it, others – including a shiitake mushroom farm and a car rental call center – also came and went.
“The difference between Woodmark and Provalus is, we still own the physical property. If they were to walk, we are going to have a $2M [Workman building] asset to bring in another company,” said Reed.
Reed said that before recruiting Provalus, TRDA, along with Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers, visited their home office in Brewton, Alabama. He reported Provalus has been in Brewton for five years and has just completed a 5,500-square-foot expansion. Another location is in Jasper, Texas, where they have been for four years. A site in Manning, South Carolina, is the company’s third location. Reed said they were finishing up the Manning site when they chose Tahlequah for their fourth location.
“[Woodmark] did come in and we built a building at the industrial park, and then when those incentives run out, we still owned the building, the asset, and it was because of selling that building that [TRDA] had cash reserves and are able to do this deal,” said Highers.
Allen wanted to know if this deal with Provalus would hinder TRDA’s ability to do engage in economic development with other business entities. Reed answered no, that TRDA recently closed on two acres where a 15,000-square-foot building will be built, and that the state sent out an RFP last week for somebody needing 20 acres to create 180 jobs.
“We still have the green field sites to be competitive. So no, it won’t stop economic development. We are still going to be able to go hard at recruiting,” said Reed. “And if it comes around that we need a bigger package, there are some awesome partners in the community that I believe will step up with us.”
John Uzzo, a resident of Tahlequah and retired CPA, offered information to the council he claimed showed that the building had been purchased by TRDA, sold to the Cherokee Nation, and TRDA bought it back.
“TRDA did not buy a building, then sell it to Cherokee Nation, and then buy it back,” said Highers, who works for the tribe. “Cherokee Nation was a partner in this endeavor and purchased the Foundry building to lease it back to TRDA for Provalus for $1 a year for 25 years, as part of their economic development with Tahlequah.”
In response to a question from the audience as to why Provalus wanted to be downtown, as opposed to out in the tech park, Reed said it was a requirement of Provalus, because the company wants to be in the “heartbeat” of the rural towns they choose for their locations.
The agenda item related to the loan taken out by TRDA was tabled until a special meeting could be held on July 7.
What’s next
A special meeting scheduled for July 7 at noon, where TRDA will present a cash flow analysis and further information on the economic impact study.
