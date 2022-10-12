After some heated commentary, the Tahlequah City Council approved the contract and appointment of a new city attorney during an Oct. 11 meeting.
Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker asked that the item be removed from the consent agenda so he could discuss John Tyler Hammons’ contract.
Baker took issue with the language in Hammons’ legal services agreement that pertained to his providing legal opinions and advice in writing to the mayor, city councilor, and city administrator.
“The placing of this section, ‘As requested by the mayor or city administrator’ – [goes] against the City Charter,” he said. “If the council must go through the city administrator or mayor to speak with or ask for a city attorney’s opinion, it not only conflicts with the attorney’s ethical obligations to the city, the city attorney should have resolved this in favor of the city.”
Catron asked Baker if that language was on the previous contract, and he advised it wasn’t. However, Catron found former City Attorney Grant Lloyd’s contract and pointed out the language was there.
“I don’t agree to it regardless, because the city attorney has the duty of loyalty and confidentiality that’s owed to the city and to the council as a whole, rather to any individual or individuals. It does not create an attorney/client relationship to the council at all,” Baker said.
He said it was unethical to agree to Hammons’ contract, as it does not give the council full representation, which goes against the City Charter.
“We are a strong-council, weak-mayor form of government. ... I be contacting the Oklahoma Bar Association about this outrageous error that he knew and willingly agreed to this contract and he acted improperly representing the city by agreeing to it,” Baker said.
He said Hammons hadn’t disclosed any client information about current or past clientele that would preclude him from representing the city. Baker claimed the information was never given to him, as it should have been.
Baker made a motion to deny Hammons’ contract, and Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers seconded the motion. Highers was looking at Lloyd’s last contract during Baker’s protest and found that the language did state, “...as requested by the mayor, city council, or city administrator.”
“I do have a problem with that. I think there’s an issue when you take the council out of that. I also think there’s an issue when you take certain departments out of the process,” Highers said.
He pointed out that Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long has turned to the city attorney during several meetings to ask for a legal opinion. He said Hammons’ contract wouldn’t allow such questions with the current language.
Catron said language from the City Charter was included in both contracts for the city attorneys. The mayor said she had no issue adding the city council back into the language.
Baker asked if there was any conflict of interest if Hammons had represented anyone from the council at some point in his career. Trae Ratliff, Ward 4 councilor, said Hammons represented his "ex" in a custody case a few years back.
“You have to look at it; is it a continuing relationship? [Just] because somebody has done something in the past doesn’t necessarily mean they can’t do something now. You’d have to look at his other jobs,” said B.J. Baker, who has filled in as city attorney for the past few months.
Catron said Lloyd did some private work for her and never pointed out that it was a conflict of interest.
“It would have to be something else where [Hammons] represented the hospital board or some other board that operates within the city of Tahlequah, not a custody matter or something like that,” B.J. Baker said.
After several minutes of discussion, the board voted to deny Baker’s initial motion and accept the contract, and appointed Hammons as city attorney. Baker and Highers voted to deny the contract and appointment, while Long and Ratliff voted to approve, and Catron broke the tie. All agreed to modify the contract to include the council.
In other business, the board had to surplus hundred of jars of Ragú sauce that were delivered to the Tahlequah Fire Department earlier this year. Firefighters initially were asking the council to allow them to have a benefit spaghetti luncheon with the pasta sauce, with proceeds going to the fire department’s Tragedy Fund.
TFD Capt. Jody Enlow explained how the department received the over 792 jars of sauce after a video was posted to TikTok of a team-building exercise that caught the attention of Ragú.
Catron said she was concern with the fact that it was the city of Tahlequah that actually owned the rights to the TikTok video, and the agreement the firefighters signed was the city’s.
“Now we’re asking to allow the union to use this to support the union,” Catron said.
Enlow said it was the Tragedy Fund that was being supported as that fund supports the union and the volunteer firefighters. The mayor added that Ragú sent a clarification letter to Chief Casey Baker in June stating they meant for the donation to be to the union.
“Before we start using city property to support noncity, I just want to make sure with our legal counsel that we are in good shape doing so,” the mayor said.
B.J. Baker, also a Tahlequah firefighter, said the sauce technically belongs to the city, so officials can determine what can be done with it. He pointed out that firefighters sleep at their station during their 24-hour shift.
“You pay firefighters to sleep, you pay them to cook, you pay them to do these things. If someone who works an eight-hour shift were on their phone and posting TikToks and making money off of their city visage, then that would be a different circumstance than the fire department doing so,” he said.
He told Catron she had the authority to pull the sauce and prohibit the firefighters from using it.
“They’re the ones that made it. They’re the ones that really put Tahlequah in a good light with Ragú and got the donation. If there were another department that wanted to put on a spaghetti feed, then great, let them put that on,” B.J. Baker said.
He said he couldn’t imagine the firefighters using all 792 jars of the sauce, and Enlow said it would take about 250 jars for the dinner.
“I don’t know if we have permission or not, but we’ve been eating on it, mayor. I’m just going to be honest, some of your sauce is gone,” Enlow jokingly said.
Catron asked B.J. Baker if it would be better for the city to have the fundraiser with the help of the fire department, with the public knowing the funds would be going to the union.
“It’s like this: Would that be an abundance of caution? Yes, I think so. What you have is some other department is going to say they got a donation and now we’re using city property for some other department to do a fundraiser, for some other entity other than the city,” B.J. Baker said.
He added that the fire department has volunteers, full-time workers who are coming in on their days off and who are working on projects at their station. Catron said she wanted the firefighters to have access to the funds, but she wanted to make sure it was legal.
The board ultimately decided it would be best for the city to surplus the sauce to the fire department.
The spaghetti benefit dinner is Monday, Oct. 17, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Methodist Activity Center.
