City councilors, who have been dragging their feet on the mayor's request to make appointments to the hospital board, say it's not a question of who's been tapped, but rather who is being asked to leave.
Dr. Doug Nolan is among those Mayor Sue Catron picked for the Tahlequah Hospital Authority Board of Trustees. The final approval of trustees falls under the purview of the City Council, which has taken no action during the past two public meetings.
"Early in my term, I indicated to [Northeastern Health System CEO Brian Woodliff] that I was interested in appointing new trustees. Four of the seven have been on that board for many years," said Catron. "He shared with me a copy of the 2010 amendment, which seemed to imply that [THA] would supply a list of possible candidates from which the mayor could select their appointment."
Catron said concerns about retaining "free appointment" for city officials were identified after a legal review of terms in that amendment, and considering state statutes regarding the appointment of trustees by "beneficiary." According to the trust indenture, the "beneficiary" is the citizenry of Tahlequah, which is represented by the mayor and council.
"The IRS has case history wherein they determined that a trust is no longer a public, tax-exempt entity because there was, in fact, no free appointment," said Catron.
The reference would be to what some officials believe to be NHS' attempts to control its own board, by choosing a slate from which the mayor must pick. The "beneficiary" question could open NHS to past due-taxes and penalties, and Catron said that could also reduce liability protections the hospital system receives as a governmental unit.
Catron had intended, during a Sept. 7 City Council meeting, to appoint Bob Girdner to replace local CPA Judy Williams on the THA. Bobby McAlpine would have replaced Bank of Cherokee County CEO Susan Chapman Plumb, and originally, Dr. John Galdamez would have replaced Dr. Charles Gosnell. Nolan is now her choice to succeed Gosnell.
"Having these three appointments on the agenda led to a tremendous outcry at the Council meeting by those who seem to have been led to believe that I was attempting to 'stack' the [THA] board with people who wanted to sell the hospital to another large system," said Catron.
However, Catron subsequently changed course, and during the Nov. 15 meeting, she requested that Brian Hail replace Plumb; Shaun Shepherd take over from Williams; and Nolan to replace Gosnell.
"Prior to that council meeting, Mr. Hail and Mr. Shepherd determined they were no longer interested in being appointed, as they did not want to damage their existing relationships with [NHS]," said Catron.
During that meeting, Ward 3 Councilor Stephen Highers told Catron it would be prudent for Nolan to have a discussion with trustees to get a better understanding of that role. Highers said Nolan has met with a group of trustees since the meeting.
"I think it is important that new trustees understand their roles and responsibilities as a trustee, the time commitment involved, and get any questions answered they might have regarding being a trustee," Highers said.
Nolan would have succeeded Gosnell, under that proposal. The mayor said trustees indicated they approved of Nolan's appointment, as well as reappointment of the other current trustees; they wanted to retain Nolan.
Highers agreed Gosnell should be kept as a trustee.
"I believe this difference may be the reason Council was unwilling to vote on his appointment, but do not know that this is the case," said Catron.
Highers said he and Ward 4 Councilor Trae Ratliff asked the mayor to put Nolan on the agenda to replace Williams, whose term has already expired.
"Ms. Williams has been a phenomenal trustee and the hospital could not and would not have fared as well without her knowledge and guidance. When the mayor originally started talking about trustee appointments, she outlined two things she would like to guide the process; she would like to see a new trustee appointed," said Highers.
Catron would not make appointments while the hospital was dealing with the COVID pandemic, according to Highers.
The board took no action on appointing Nolan a second time, during a Dec. 6 meeting, after they returned from executive session. At the time, neither council nor the mayor elaborated on the reason for taking no action.
Catron met with Ratliff after that meeting, and asked him to help her identify appointments, with two reservations.
"I do not want to appoint anyone who is currently a hospital trustee or anyone who is currently on the board of the hospital foundation. [Ratliff] has indicated that while [accountant] Johnny Hobbs had verbally agreed to appointment, Mr. Hobbs retracted that," she said.
Catron said Ratliff also advised that Irene Enlow verbally agreed to an appointment, but he has yet to hear further on the matter. Ratliff's recommendation was that the city move forward with Nolan to replace Williams, and to reappoint Gosnell.
Ratliff, who also sits on the board of the Hospital Foundation, said he takes the appointments to the THA board very seriously.
"As a council, our responsibilities are twofold. First, we represent the citizens as sole beneficiaries of the trust, also as lessor of the hospital system," said Ratliff.
He said no one has ever suggested Nolan would not be a perfect fit for the board, especially given his capacity at the OSU Center for Health Sciences College of Medicine at Cherokee Nation.
"The question we are facing is pertaining which seat he should fill. One of the THA appointments is required by the trust indenture to be a physician. In my opinion, having more than one highly regarded physician on a hospital board makes perfect sense," Ratliff said.
Ward 1 Councilor Bree Long expressed her support for Nolan and called him an ideal fit.
"Dr. Nolan was a pivotal part of bringing the OSU medical school to Tahlequah. Additionally, Dr. Nolan is creating new physicians on a daily basis through his leadership role over the physician residency program," she said.
Long believes the residents of Tahlequah will reap the benefits for many years because of Nolan.
"His overall medical knowledge and his leadership abilities make him a stellar candidate," said Long.
Highers said there have been several great people mentioned by Catron, councilors and the THA itself.
"That said, keeping the mayor's original request in mind, I asked that [Catron] put on the December agenda the reappointment of Dr. Gosnell and Plumb and the appointment of Dr. Nolan. Since that was not done on the December agenda, I would again ask that they be put on the January agenda to be voted on by Council," he said.
Catron said she is still working to find a resolution the council will accept. All current trustees except Gosnell have served more than one term, some almost as long as two decades.
Several emails and texts asking Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker for a comment went unanswered before press time.
