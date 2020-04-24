Tahlequah Mayor Sue Catron has called an emergency Tahlequah City Council meeting for Monday, April 27, to end an executive order declared amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and to issue a new one.
According to the agenda, councilors will take action to end the executive order set March 19. OK Gov. Kevin Stitt announced a timeline for businesses to reopen, and Catron said the city will follow his plan.
“We will follow what the governor has announced. We will strongly encourage people to be aware of the need for continued distancing and taking precautions,” Catron said on April 22.
Personal care businesses could reopen for appointment only Friday, April 24. That included hair salons, barbershops, spas, nail salons, and pet groomers. Churches and other “non-essential” institutions or businesses where larger groups of people gather are not listed among the Phase 1 reopenings.
City officials took steps during an April 20 meeting to begin reopening the economy. Dr. John Galdamez, Cherokee Elder Care executive medical director, internal medicine, said there were three phases as part of a “gated plan.” According to the doctor, communities can’t enter Phase 1 unless they have met the gated criteria, which included a downward trajectory of COVID-19 over a 14-day period.
Catron said she had put together a task force team of community members who were to inform businesses about state guidelines on how to move forward.
You're invited
The emergency meeting will be on Zoom at 4 p.m. Monday, April 27. The public is urged to join the public meetings. Meeting ID is 885 2300 0820; password is 160452.
