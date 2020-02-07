Information collected during the Jan. 23 Point-in-Time Count is due at the next level by Feb. 8, and then they will be sent on to the federal government.
The Point-in-Time Count is a 24-hour estimate of both sheltered and unsheltered homeless populations. It is conducted annually by continuums of care nationwide during the last week in January.
"It went very well," said Lisa Look, Tribal Housing and Urban Development-Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing case manager. "It was a fabulous day in regard to volunteers, the help they gave, and the compassions they showed."
Look and Louise Musselman of Kibois/Supportive Services for Veteran Families in Muskogee spearheaded the Cherokee County PIT count, and they were assisted with four volunteers on Jan. 23. Two of those volunteers were teachers who are reporting agents for homeless families and their children.
During the count in Tahlequah, 27 male and 19 females were listed. That does not mean that many were interviewed, but they were included in the household numbers given by participants.
"The number is definitely higher than previous years, and that's a blessing. That means more money coming into Cherokee County for homeless services," said Look. "That money will hopefully reduce the homeless population. Our goal is to help them secure housing, a better start, and a better life."
Those numbers were turned into the Jay-based Northeast Oklahoma Community Action Agency, the area's continuum of care.
The information, which was voluntary and nonidentifiable, will be broken down further to determine the number in each household, age, gender, race, and the level of homelessness.
While Look said the majority of those approached to take the survey were willing, some did not want to participate. The surveyors would mark an observation form, noting the person refused to answer.
The locations organizers and volunteers did surveys at were Tahlequah Day Center, Tahlequah Public Library, Feed My Sheep, and the Circle S laundromat on Downing Street.
"We made the decision as a group to not go to encampments because of the severe weather. We didn't want to risk personal physical safety because of the wet terrain," said Look. "Next year, we want to take more able-bodied people, and go out in the morning early to encampments, or evening at dusk."
She said not all who are homeless, or on the edge of homelessness, will go to places such as the Day Center.
"They don't want to get on the radar of DHS [Department of Human Services] or the police," said Look. "We always respect their privacy. I tell them it is going to bring help; it won't bring anything down on them."
HUD has already announced there will be another count in Cherokee County in January 2021.
According to the Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress, which uses the information from the PIT Count and surveys of shelters, the number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide increased by 6 percent between 2018 and 2019. In 2019, according to the PIT Count, 3,944 people were homeless in Oklahoma, and roughly 568,000 people were experiencing homelessness in the United States.
A resource fair for those who are homeless or on the verge of being homeless, or anyone needed assistance, is scheduled for April 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 300 W. Delaware St. in Tahlequah. Look hopes to have 50 agencies or groups on hand offering services and information about Social Security, health care, tribal and veteran assistance, employment, and more. Attendees will also receive care bags containing information, hygiene products, and cold weather gear.
Get involved
Those interested in setting up at or donating to the Tahlequah Resource Fair can call Lisa Look at 918-616-8794 and leave a detailed voicemail.
