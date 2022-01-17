More than 560 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths were recorded in Cherokee County over the past couple of weeks, joining more than 79,000 active cases across the state as a third surge in infections up.
Oklahoma has now listed 796,986 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Jan. 14 that 79,374 cases were active. Friday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 12,775. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 8,485.
On Jan. 14, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 10,182 positive cases since the pandemic started.
According to the seven-day metrics listed on the CDC website, there are been no new deaths reported in Cherokee County over the past few days. But the total number of deaths for the county went from 126 to 129 this week.
Cherokee County remains at the "red," or high level, for transmitting infections. Protocols are still being stressed by health care officials. Those include wearing facial masks indoors; social distancing of at least 6 feet; and close monitoring of personal health.
As of Jan. 14, the OSDH reported 5,431,249 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,137,006 series completed.
Get help
Residents can register at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov to receive a notification when they are eligible to schedule a vaccine appointment. For more information, visit https://oklahoma.gov/covid19.htm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.