The Cherokee County Commissioners, during a March 1 meeting, approved a resolution to update the multihazard mitigation plan.
Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said Meshek and Associates is developing the plan.
“What this is technically stating the city and county will try to stride to keep better records for the flood plain program, and therefore developed a community rating system,” said Underwood.
The Hazard Mitigation Plan helps communities become more sustainable by focusing on hazardous and disastrous areas.
Commissioners also approved an open enrollment with American Fidelity. Luke Ennis said his goal is for county employees to be educated about the plans.
Ennis said American Fidelity does supplemental insurance: flexible spending accounts, disability, life insurance, accident and cancer insurance, and hospital plans.
“Just things that help pay them money directly in a time of need and keep their families financially secure,” said Ennis.
Open enrollment will be conducted virtually, April 28-30.
The approval of health insurance coverage for fiscal year 2021-2022 was granted. District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said there was an increase in price of $12.08 a month per employee.
“We can do a county pickup, employees pick it up, or a split,” said Hall.
Commission chose to have the county pick up the $12.08 a month.
The board approved a a resolution for Cherokee County Investment policy. Treasurer Patsy Stafford said this is the same policy as every year, and there were no changes.
The board gave its nod to a detention services pact between Sac and Fox Nation Juvenile Detention Center and the commissioners.
A juvenile detention/transportation claim of $1,052 was approved. Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were approved. The approval of payroll was tabled until March 11 at 9 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, March 15, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
