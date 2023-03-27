County art show draws diverse slate of work

Artwork from students across the county will be on display at Tahlequah High School this week,March 29-31.
The annual event invites students from across Cherokee County to enter their artwork in the contest, which is sponsored by Tahlequah Public Schools' Gifted and Talented program and Lake Region Electric Cooperative’s Operation Round-Up.
This year’s theme of the Cherokee County Art show is “Life is,” which contestants could interpret in various ways.
“We tried to have a real open-ended theme,” said Libby Osburn of the TPS Gifted and Talented program.
Many students named their pieces to fit with the theme, such “Life is Love, Be Kind” by Briny Brarr, “Life is Besties” by Carly Johnson and “Life is Giving” by Adison Mouse.
There are eight different entry categories: PreK and kindergarten; First and second grade; third and fourth; fifth and sixth; seventh and eighth; ninth and 10th; and 11th and 12th.
Art was hung for the show on March 27 to be judged later that afternoon. Ribbons, medals, and prizes are awarded for honorable mention, first, second, and third place, and “Best of Show” also receives a trophy and a cash prize.
“The award show is tomorrow evening at 6 p.m. at the [Performing Arts Center],” said Osburn.
All of the schools in the TPS distracted participated this year, as well as Shiloh Christian School and Grand View School.
“We don’t have as many [participant] as we normally do,” she said. “This is our first year open since the pandemic. We have had more in previous years.”
In 2019, the 25th Cherokee County Student Art Show had around 250 works entries from 14 different schools. Osburn expects this show to pick up again next year.
You’re invited
The Cherokee County Student Art Show will be held in the lobby of the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center on March 29-31 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
