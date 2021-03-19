The Cherokee County Assessor's Office will be closed next week due to training, and officials said deadlines for exemptions have been extended.
Marsha Trammel said her office will be closed Monday, March 22, through Wednesday, March 24.
"Anyone who needed to file for homestead through March 22 can file March 25th or 26th," said Trammel.
Trammel extended the filing deadline for homestead exemptions, double homestead exemptions, and senior freeze due to last month's winter weather and her office being closed.
The original filing date was March 15, and Trammel planned to give it until March 22.
Those applying for the senior freeze must be 65 or older, and the total household gross income cannot exceed $54,900.
"Double homestead exemption is based on income, not age, and must be applied for annually. Total household gross income cannot exceed $20,000," said Trammel.
Proof of income for the senior freeze and double homestead for 2020 must be provided.
For more information, call the assessor's office at 918-456-3201.
