1 FUNDING. State-level funding cuts have made commissioners set aside long-planned projects. How do you plan to overcome funding deficiencies, and explain your understanding of CRIB funding, tribal funding and other issues related to money.
Brown: County Improvement to Roads and Bridges program. "CIRB" projects typically take up to three years to finish once programmed. When state revenue cuts are made, projects are put on hold, sometimes for years. These funds are state tax dollars that have to be sought after by knowledgeable commissioners. A CIRB funded bridge could cost well over a million dollars to build. Cherokee County has 123 off system bridges and of those, 51 are located in District 2. There are many low water crossings that need to be replaced with bridges because of the continued maintenance after heavy rains. I helped foster and maintain this program's funding while in the Legislature. The Cherokee Nation Roads department has continued to help with large and small projects. These would never be a possibility without these programs. Knowledge and experience in procuring these much needed funds are crucial to Cherokee County's transportation infrastructure.
Jenkins: State funding is set by the state every physical year, I will prioritize projects in the order of importance and will work within that budget. CRIB funding is funding set aside for Road and Bridges. Tribal Funding I will work collaboratively with Cherokee Nation Tribal authorities to improve county roads and bridges.
2 BUDGETING. The commissioners help formulate the budget for other parts of county government. Which departments would you say need more money, and which could do with less? Explain your approach to the budgeting process.
Brown: Every year each county wide elected official presents to the Board of Commissioners their operational cost along with increased expenses. Unforeseen cost such as the Covid 19 pandemic has affected all departments of county government. When a department has a shortage or an emergency need the board of commissioners will make adjustments from the current (fiscal year) funds. During the next FY budget process adjustments and additional attention to mitigate future shortages are addressed. Currently all offices are streamlined and operate as lean as possible. My responsibility as commissioner is to see that each county office is adequately funded to serve the public. Anything more is waste and anything else is shorting the taxpayer of what they paid for.
Jenkins: I feel that the Sheriffs Dept is in need of more funding. I would try to keep as close to the previous budgets without making any cuts if possible. I would visit with each official to determine the needs and wants and try to accommodate each department as much as . I will make sure to spend wisely and prioritize funding projects that require the most attention.
3 HEALTH DEPARTMENT. With COVID-19, we've seen how the state's funding cuts have impacted the population. How do you plan to keep serving the public in that regard? Which services are most essential and why?
Brown: Current revenues are still at a manageable level. If businesses do not survive the shutdown from the pandemic a sharper decline is imminent. County funds will be affected. At the onset the board of commissioners followed the states guidelines on essential services. As a network of city, state and local health care providers we met daily to move our county forward out of lockdown. Our priority was to keep our hospitals and healthcare systems from collapsing. Next was to protect the public from a virus that was claiming many lives in other areas. Social distancing, personnel shields masks and frequent hand washing were encouraged. With these measures in place Cherokee county has flattened the curve and saved lives from this virus. A sick community cannot sustain a business economy. Both are joined at the hip and if one is unhealthy both are affected.
Jenkins: The most essential would be keeping the roads open and in good repair so that people can travel safety and emergency services can reach people in need. My top priority is the health of those who work for our district, and the people I serve in district 2. Employee health- follow CDC guidelines for monitoring every employee reporting to work. Have a policy/procedure in place for sanitation of equipment after use. Always have supplies for hand hygiene available (soap,disposable towels, sanitizer).
4 ROADS AND BRIDGES. Which roads and bridges, specifically, in District 2 need the most work, and how would you schedule these projects? What dirt roads might need paving?
Brown: There are 943 miles of county roads in Cherokee County currently split as equal as possible between the three districts. There are 172 miles of major collectors that are connected to the highway system. Many of these asphalt roads were paved 10 -20 years ago and are on a re-surfacing schedule. The schedule is affected by emergency disasters, weather, and funding. Densely populated rural areas where gravel roads experience higher traffic counts are candidates for hard surfacing. I work closely with the Circuit Engineering District to fund as many projects as possible. I also work with the Cherokee Nation Roads department on projects that everyone in the county utilizes. Their help with these projects is greatly appreciated. Without being able to seek out state, federal and tribal funds or matching grants many of our larger projects wouldn't be possible.
Jenkins: Bridges, I would start with the bridge located on S 410rd also known as Ranger Creek Bridge. This is a extremely high traveled road and very dangerous when water levels are elevated. This bridge becomes impassable and beyond dangerous to those that travel S 410rd. High traffic dirt roads are in need of paving, I would work closely with tribal council members to achieve this goal over time.
5. FLOODING/EROSION.
Which low-water bridges need the most attention. and how can you improve them to ease the damage from flooding? What steps would you take to mitigate flooding, and where?
Brown: During the last four years Cherokee County has endured two FEMA declarations, major flooding and several tornados. These caused serious damage to roads, bridges, homes and property. This year record amounts of frequent rainfall have plagued county road repair workers. Disasters like floods, tornado damage, and downed trees always take priority on personnel and resources. During these times we have managed to repair the damage while building new bridges, lay miles of asphalt and chip seal numerous gravel roads. Low water crossings and slabs become a continual maintenance problem when flooding is frequent and a bridge may be required. These areas move up on the priority list. Temporary fixes become a waste of taxpayer dollars. I mitigate these problem areas with state dollars to properly fix them without depleting county resources.
Jenkins: Several low water slabs need to be replaced but the one that I wish to work on first is located on W 730rd also known as Huckleberry Corner located in the Shady Grove area. I would work with engineers to replace the low water slab with a bridge of proper height requirements to mitigate road flooding in that area.
6. COMPENSATION.
Do you believe commissioners and their employees make enough money? Would you be (or have you been) a hands-on commissioner, available to oversee employees and connect with constituents? What about employees; would you keep the ones now on staff, or are there others to whom you've promised jobs?
Brown: Skilled valuable employees can easily be lost to the private sector. We prevent this by adjusting their compensation as needed. Commissioners' salary is set by state statues that provide a pay schedule formula for each county.
As commissioner, my days are usually split between mornings at the county barn getting the day started, afternoons at the courthouse attending meetings, paperwork, and then meeting with constituents. I prefer to be as hands on as possible, but that's not always the best for the county. If I spend time micromanaging or doing someone else's job, the county suffers. We are a team. And we have a great team starting with the foreman.
Jobs aren't promised or given to anyone, they are earned. Constituents expect their tax money to be spent wisely on good employees.
As for communication, our phones are still the best way to communicate the concerns of the county residents.
Jenkins: Yes, I believe commissioners receive a fair salary, along with employees. Yes, I would be a hands on commissioner, I believe that's what it takes to be a great commissioner. The County Commissioner needs to be present to insure major projects are completed in a timely manner and with excellent quality. I have promised no jobs outside the current employees. I believe we can work together to make District #2 safer and more efficient for the residents.
7. OTHER ISSUES.
What other issues to commissioners need to address, and how would you deal with them?
Brown: Rebuilding a strong economy after the Covid 19 outbreak will be crucial during the next few years. Oklahoma's oil production is cyclical by nature and gross production taxes fluctuate accordingly. The sharp declines in production will have budgetary effects on the whole state. Funding shortfalls are already being reported from our Capitol. Combining these two events will face state and local leaders with unprecedented budgetary issues. Cherokee county will need experienced leadership who will be able to continue finding other resources for these much needed services. I've considered it an honor and privilege to serve the folks of District 2. I sincerely ask for the opportunity to continue our progress forward.
Jenkins: Speeding, from a family man standpoint this is something I take very serious. I will make a point to ensure proper speed limit signage is placed on county roads, I will work closely with local law enforcement to help maintain the safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.