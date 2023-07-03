The Cherokee County Commissioners met on Monday, July 3 to discuss a longevity pay program for county employees.
The commissioners accepted a resolution to establish a longevity pay program for Cherokee County employees. This program will start later this year and will take place annually. The pay scale will start with employees who have worked for the county for two years, which will allow them to receive $50. Those who have been working for at least 20 will receive $2,000 and each additional year will add $200.
“It’s something we started at the jail about a year ago. The longevity pay is all statute driven,” said District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall. “If we have the funds to do it, we need to take care of our employees.”
An approval was made for the quote renewal of $273,380 for property and liability insurance for the fiscal year 2023-’24. Hall said property and liability insurance throughout the state has gone up about 40%.
For the new Cherokee County Livestock Arena, the commissioners accepted a vendor quote for a vent hood. This quite will not include the installation of the item. A renewal was made for agreements between the City of Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
The commissioners approved a resolution and letter of resignation to allow the group to resign from the board of directors for the Cherokee County Health Services Council. This will take effect July 3. Hall said the council was set up in the late-90s and since most of the members have since passed, the commissioners are stepping away.
The commissioners approved a resolution to accept a donation of $30,000 from Cherokee Nation. The donation will be put in the sheriff office’s donation account. Commissioners also accepted a renewal for a Cherokee County investment policy for the treasurer’s office, as well as a resolution of banks and financial institutions for use by the Cherokee County funds for checking and/or investments.
For District 2, a resolution was accepted for a Cherokee Nation award notice for $110,646, in order to establish a match account that will be in operation for a project at South 460 Road. Authorization was also granted for the amount of funds to be collected from Cherokee Nation to reimburse District 2 for the aforementioned project to be appropriated to the correct account.
“We get road monies from our councilors, and that’s what that is. When we get it, we have to put it into an account,” said Hall.
Commissioners approved services for trash removal on county roads by Oklahoma Production Center, this to be paid for by beatification funds. Hall said the commissioners have been working out a plan for this project for the last several months. The roads that will be dealt with is at each commissioner’s discretion.
Due to election board workers receiving more hours during an election year, the commissioners approved a resolution-employment policy awarding compensation time for overtime for county employees.
The commissioners approved a road application form emergency and transportation revolving fund program for District 2. This will allow for an asphalt overlay starting at Sunset Valley Road, Groat Road, Riviera Road, and North Shoreline Drive. A project agreement between Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Cherokee County was also approved to allow for the construction of a lake access road project beginning at Sunset Valley Road, Groat Road, Riviera Road, and North Shoreline Drive.
Several items were approved for the Cherokee County Health Department, including a janitorial service contract, a continuation list for ongoing service agreements, and a pest control contract with Cherokee Termite and Pest Control.
Detention service agreements were accepted for the county to use Creek County Juvenile Detention Center and Pottawatomie County Juvenile Detention Center. Cleveland County Regional Juvenile Detention Center was not accepted for the county to use.
An approval was made for Carter’s Crossing Plat, which was requested by Classic Country Land, LLC and Jenny McCauley. For another plat, the commissioners approved for the partial vacation and amendment of Flintridge Park Plat and accepted the removal and de-annexation requested by Steve Laughlin.
What’s next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners will meet again July 17 at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
