The Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the county treasurer to accept a check in the amount of $7,735 during a Feb. 18 meeting.
The check is from the Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation in lieu of taxes for 2020. Treasurer Patsy Stafford said half of the amount of the check will go toward Tahlequah Public Schools and Hulbert Public Schools. The other half of the check will go toward the county general fund.
"There's another batch that we should get that will be more, and this one only affected Tahlequah and Hulbert schools," said Stafford. "The other one will affect the rural schools."
Authorizing and approving Deputy Delbert "Rick" Rozell's retention of his firearm and badge upon his retirement was granted. Rozell is set to retire from the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office March 31.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall's request to accept a bid to purchase a street sweeper was granted. Commissioners accepted a bid in the amount of $38,883.
A juvenile detention/transport claim in the amount of $808 was approved.
What's next
The next Cherokee County Commissioners meeting will be Tuesday, March 2, at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Courthouse.
