Cherokee County officials said they are preparing to have the courthouse open on May 18.
District 3 County Commissioner Clif Hall said they are aiming to have a "soft opening" as part of the reopening process amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
"The Supreme Court shut down all court cases until May 15, and so on May 18 -- we'll have shields put up on all counters this week at the courthouse," said Hall. "We're trying to figure out how we're going to have someone at the door to take temperatures. We're not going to allow access from the Treasurer's Office up to the Assessor's Office on the back stairwell."
The commissioners ordered additional thermometers and plan to give city officials those for when people enter City Hall.
"The only issue we might have is handicap access with the elevator being shut down," said Hall. "Unless it's somebody in a wheelchair and they need to get up to a courtroom."
Hall said once courtrooms have opened and people arrive for court, they plan to keep the waiting area on the third floor empty.
"Our plan is to try to keep the courtrooms - if they open up full-blown and the waiting area - try to keep it empty," said Hall. "They'll just be seen in front of the judge, then someone from the court clerk's office will go down and tell them they're up."
The courthouse went on partial lockdown as an extra protocol on March 23. Commissioners asked those needing to come to the courthouse for business to call first.
"You are going to come through the door, and the deputy at the door will take your temperature and ask you a few questions about where you've been and if you've been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, and if you've traveled out of the country," said District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown.
For more information on reopening and other business, call the Cherokee County Courthouse at 918-456-4121.
