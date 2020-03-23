County courthouse on partial lockdown

The Cherokee County Courthouse is on partial lockdown as an extra protocol amid the COVID-19 threat.
Commissioners ask that anyone who needs to come to the courthouse first call the office with which they have business.
"You are going to come through the door, and the deputy at the door will take your temperature and ask you a few questions about where you've been and if you've been in contact with anyone who has tested positive, and if you've traveled out of the country," said District 2 Commissioner Mike Brown.
State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, was present during that discussion Monday, and he told Brown it's now important that people disclose if they have traveled out of state, and not just out of the country.
"On your questionnaire, when you're asking if they've been out of the country, you need to change it to if they've been out of state," Meredith said. "Because that's where a lot of ours are coming from is out if state, for right now. The out-of-the-country deal is no longer [the main issue] because now it's widespread throughout the U.S., especially over spring break."
In a Facebook post, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office advised if someone comes to the courthouse to make a non-emergency report to deputies, they will be instructed to go home and call the CCSO to speak with a deputy.
"If your report can be taken care of over the telephone, it will. If a deputy needs to speak with you in person or assess or collect physical evidence, he/she will come to your home and you will be asked to meet them outside," the Facebook post said.
The medical questions ask whether a person has been ill, with a cough, fever, or shortness of breath; whether they have been in contact with someone who has been ill; and whether they have traveled recently. If a person answers "yes" to any of those questions, he or she is told to see a primary care provider and/or isolate and provide self-care.
"If you do not pass the medical questions or if you have a fever, you will be turned away," the post said.
Commissioners have now set up a Facebook page for the courthouse: Cherokee County Government - Cherokee County, Oklahoma. They will post COVID-19 updates daily.
