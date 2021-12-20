The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a Dec. 20 meeting, agreed to sign a deed from the county to the Cherokee Nation in regard to the sale of the rodeo grounds.
The Cherokee Nation bid $733,000 for the 19 acres, and CN Secretary of State Tina Glory Jordan said they’ve allowed previously booked youth jackpots to be held on the property before construction begins.
“Cherokee Nation is a good partner in our tribal communities and will continue to be a good partner, honoring the commitment made to the youth of Cherokee County and ensuring they have this venue as they planned,” Jordan wrote in an email. “Cherokee Nation will hold off on construction so the groups of 4-H and FFA can utilize the property for their previously planned events through March 1, 2022.”
Those events include the Keys Sheep and Goat Jackpot, Keys Swine Jackpot, Hulbert Swine Jackpot, and the Cherokee County Junior Livestock Show.
CN will begin construction after the livestock show, and District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said the county fair may be held there in September. Details are not yet available on how the Cherokee Nation plans to use the property.
A memorandum to serve as a notice of the termination of the case management contract between the Department of Corrections and the commissioners was approved.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding between them, the sheriff’s office, and Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Sheriff Jason Chennault said it’s their contract with the CN Casino to provide law enforcement.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were OK’d.
What's next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, Jan. 3, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
