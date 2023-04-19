The Cherokee County Democratic Party recently held a successful annual convention, members reported.
The meeting was held Saturday, April 15, at the Tahlequah Public Library with a substantial group that consisted of both current members and a contingent of new faces. Following the call to order and the Pledge of Allegiance, the group received instructions from both Dell Barnes and Dee Sportsman regarding the process for electing local officers, delegates to the state convention, and the use of proxy voting. Nominations were opened for the local officers, with Yolette Ross being renominated for a second term as chair, Dell Barnes for an additional term as vice chair/treasurer, and Brent Been for a first term as secretary.
Those three candidates were elected by a unanimous vote. In addition to the local officers, Affirmative Action officers were elected: Pam Iron and Christopher Wier, along with additional delegates to the state convention: Jeremy Shepherd, Cathy Cott, Derick Geasland, Carol Choate, Sue Bienum, and Robert Lee.
A total of 11 voting delegates represent Cherokee County Democrats. Following the election of officers and delegates, the assembly considered several proposed resolutions that will be forwarded to the state convention for consideration. The resolutions included support for elected officials to focus on “germane issues rather than fanning the flames of culture war issues”; support for public schools and to “fund only free public schools,” fully fund schools equitably, spend no state resources on private schools and raise teacher pay to match the highest level of any contiguous state; reduce the penalty for small marijuana crime; preserve the Illinois River and Lake Tenkiller; and codify reproductive rights.
All resolutions passed with unanimous support. The meeting continued with closing comments from Ross, who thanked all the members who had worked to organize the meeting and welcoming those new participants in the meeting, all of whom are registered Democrats. Ross invited them to express their reason for attending, and they all had a similar theme in wanting to “make a difference” and “get off the sidelines.” They expressed the hope, shared by the assembly, that civility and common ground could be the focus of civic discourse and disagreements could be resolved through compromise.
The next meeting of the CCDP will be Tuesday, May 2, 5:30 p.m. at the armory building, 100 N. Water St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.