The Cherokee County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting at the usual time and place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Armory Building at 100 N. Water St. in Tahlequah. County Chair Yolette Ross announced several local candidates for office from mayor to councilperson have been invited to attend and provide information about their vision for the city of Tahlequah.
Connie Parnell, chair of the Women's Federation, announced that the Cherokee County Federation of Democratic Women will be working to maintain the excitement and energy of this year with the great list of women candidates that put out the work to make a difference in Oklahoma. Women and men meet monthly at noon at Napoli's Italian restaurant in Tahlequah and invite all those interested to join the group.
