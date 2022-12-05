The Cherokee County Democratic Party will be holding its monthly meeting Dec. 6 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the armory at 100 N. Water St. It will begin with the Pledge of Allegiance and a moment of silent remembrance. The invited guest speaker will be Mayor Sue Catron, who will be reporting on city accomplishments throughout the past year and goals and strategies for the upcoming year.
There will be Q&A, giving members an opportunity to ask the mayor about topics of interest. There will also be discussion of the recent election, in which many Democrats believed Joy Hofmeister would win the governor’s election and Jena Nelson would secure the Secretary of Education position. While that outcome was not achieved, there will be a report from Chair Yolette Ross, about the improved numbers across the state in terms of the percent of voters who voted Democratic.
“We did not win the races we thought we had a shot at, and that was disappointing, but there was much enthusiasm and a lot of work to get out the vote. We will be looking at ways to continue that progress and maintain that enthusiasm for future elections,” said Ross.
The public is also invited to the meeting.
