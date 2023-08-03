The Cherokee County Democratic Party heard the call from local food pantries and service organizations that more food is needed to distribute to those in need in our community.
With that, word went out to members to bring items to the monthly meeting, and they did. Several hundred pounds of food, from pasta to peanut butter, soup to nuts, were brought and will be delivered to the CARE Food Pantry to feed the hungry/food insecure in Cherokee County.
Yolette Ross, party chair, said the group intends to continue this effort and to alternate with other food pantries and programs in the county.
“We’re not done, and this not the only community action we intend to take to demonstrate we’re not just talking about problems,; we intend to be part of the solution,” said Ross.
Other efforts she cited are a community watch group that will attend meetings and report back to the party members of any specific efforts needed; a local service projects group that will do things like mow lawns for the elderly, provide rides to appointments, and deliver groceries; and an “adopt a road” project, as sponsored by the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Cherokee County litter abatement group.
“We want to put political divisions aside and do good for our community,” said Ross.
To join contact the group, email ccdemsweb@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.