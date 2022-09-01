Several members of the Cherokee County Democratic Party joined together to "clean house" before all the guests arrived for the Cherokee National Holiday and Labor Day celebrations.
Yolette Ross, County Chair said that when she was a child and they had company, her mother always had them clean the house before the company arrived.
"We decided we'd follow our mothers' advice and pitch in to help clean Tahlequah so our soon-to-arrive guests will see a clean town," Ross said.
The group gathered at Felt's Park Wednesday morning and spent two hours picking up litter in and around Town Branch, going up Bluff to Downing and down the History Trail. One of the participants, Jane Bond, suggested challenging other community organizations to pick a part of town and do the same. The group picked up 10 bags of trash plus miscellaneous cardboard and other materials.
"All in all, it was a very worthwhile endeavor," said Thea Nietfeld, one of the participants.
