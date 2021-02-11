The Cherokee County Democratic Party Central Committee is issuing the call for the organizational meeting of the precincts and their delegates in Cherokee County.
At this point, the meeting is slated to be a combination of in-person in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, and online, on March 11, 7-9 p.m.
This meeting is subject to change to all online.
Visit www.facebook.com/OKCherokeeDems for updates.
Officers will be elected for each of the 24 precincts in Cherokee County. The precinct officers - chair, vice chair, and secretary - are responsible for presiding over meetings of the precinct committees; knowing the current boundaries of the precinct; knowing the location of the precinct polling places; actively encouraging unregistered voters to register Democrat; reading and being familiar with the Democratic Party handbook and platform; keeping the members of their precinct up to date on elections; and other Democratic Party matters. Visit OKDemocrats.org for more information.
All members must be Democrats registered in the precinct for which they are voting.
Voter IDs will be required. Hearing impaired or deaf accommodations are available.
