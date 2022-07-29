The Cherokee County Democratic Party will meet at the Armory Building at 100 N. Water St. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, at 5:30 p.m. The group will hear from Jeff Thorne and MacKenzie Masilon, MSW.
Thorne is with a local organization that works with the City of Tahlequah and homeless population. He will report on progress being made to develop housing solutions for people without shelter. The Tahlequah Resource Outreach Team states its mission is: "To ensure those in need in our community are connected to the resources available to meet those needs." The focus is on developing housing options, including a project to construct "tiny homes." Thorne will provide information on how those in the community can support their mission.
Masilon is a social worker and legislative liaison for the Oklahoma Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence. She will report on the impact of the Dobbs ruling by the Supreme Court that triggered Oklahoma's anti-privacy laws. Those laws have eliminated access to women's full range of health care and to private medical consultation regarding reproductive and family planning. Masilon will address the actions and plans of the OCASADV to assist women and the public in understanding implications for their privacy, health care, travel options, and more. Other business will include committee reports and discussion about possible projects including a community service litter abatement project, and a project to provide sandwiches for the day center to feed the homeless and/or at-risk populations.
Individuals can join the meetings for these reports and discussion. The CCDP said they will always make time to hear from any of their candidates for office who may be in attendance.
