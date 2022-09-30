The Cherokee County Democratic Party will have its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting will take place at the Armory Building, 100 N. Water St. with the group hearing from two speakers, Melinda Alizadeh-Fard — who is running for lieutenant governor — and Harold Aldridge Jr.
Alizadeh-Fard comes from a military family with her father having served in the U.S. Navy. She graduated from Texas A&M University in 1984 and went on to Oklahoma City University School of Law, where she received her juris doctor degree in 1999. Her career is varied and spans several different jobs, including working as an immigration attorney, general counsel, social worker, administrative law judge, cashier, waitress, and photographer.
The second speaker will be Harold Aldridge Jr. He is a retired professor from Northeastern State University with a passion for education and states, “education as a pathway to understanding the diversity and complexity of our world has been his life’s work.”
Aldridge brings a wealth of experience as a Black man coming of age in the U.S. during the 1950s and '60s, the son of dedicated educators, and a gifted athlete, horseman, Tae Kwon Do instructor, a basketball referee, father, and “Blues Man” who knows his way around a blues guitar.
Taking all that experience he is now a published author with a book titled “What if the Past was Lost Forever? Then Who Would Pass on What?” He will be addressing the group on the topic of Critical Race Theory. Aldridge will endeavor to dispel the myths that have taken root regarding the topic and challenge the group, as he was challenged by his grandfather asking, “What kind of citizen are you going to be?”
All citizens are welcome and encouraged to attend to hear Alizadeh-Fard and Harold Aldridge Jr. speak.
