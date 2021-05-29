The Cherokee County Democratic Party will meet virtually on Tuesday, June 1, at 5:30 p.m.
Guest speaker will be Charles Arnall, candidate for District 4 State House.
An Oklahoma Democratic Party State Convention update will be given by Chairwoman Yolette Ross and Dell Barnes. The July 6 monthly meeting will also be discussed.
To join the Zoom meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84500642448. Meeting ID is: 845 0064 2448. More information about this meeting and how to join it can be found on the County Democratic Website, https://www.cherokeecountydemocraticparty.com/meetings.html.
The party is gearing up for its annual yard sale fundraiser, slated for Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5, at 301 S. Muskogee.
The party still needs volunteers and donation of items to help with the sale.
"This is our major fundraiser, so we want this to be a success and we are holding it in conjunction with the Tahlequah Citywide Garage Sale," said Cohenour.
Last year, the group had success selling small furniture, lamps, kitchen items, decorator pieces, clean and usable children's toys, and clean linens and towels in good condition. Items that did not sell as well included books, ceramic decorations, and plastic flowers. Contact Beth Cohenour at 918-606-1825 to arrange for donation.
Donors are advised that if they find a presale item they like, they should mark it sold with their name.
